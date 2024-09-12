Admirals Sign Forwards Stallard and Reifenberger

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Thursday they have signed forwards Jordan Stallard and Marko Reifenberger to standard player contracts for the 2024-25 season.

The Admirals now have signed 12 forwards to roster for the upcoming season.

Stallard, 26, joins the Admirals after splitting time last season with the Knoxville Ice Bears (ECHL), Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL), Utah Grizzlies (ECHL), and Hooki (Finland).

"Jordan has been plagued by some very unfortunate injuries to start his collegiate and pro career," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "Fortunately for him, he has tenacity and the will to continue to overcome obstacles and get back to his playing ability. He achieved top accolades in the WHL and that culminated in him getting drafted to the NHL by our affiliate, the Winnipeg Jets. We feel he has a very bright future ahead of him and can add some scoring to our lineup."

In 2017-18, Stallard was a member of the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL), serving as an assistant captain for the team and also playing alongside current Admirals forward, Sean Montgomery. In that season, Stallard, posted a team-high 91 points (44 goals, 47 assists).

'I'm very excited for the opportunity to play for Norfolk this year," Stallard said. "Heading into camp this season, I know the expectations are extremely high following their successes of last year and I couldn't be more ready and excited for the challenge."

Reifenberger, 25, was acquired by the South Carolina Stingrays at the Future Considerations Deadline (June 20).

The Minnesota native joins the Admirals for his first full season as a professional. He signed with South Carolina on March 7, 2024 after completing his four-year collegiate career at Mercyhurst University (NCAA). In 13 games with the Stingrays, he posted four points, including his first professional goal on March 17 against Savannah.

"We had an opportunity to acquire Marko via an out-of-season trade," said Carr. "Marko is a straight-line player that has a high-end motor and will fit with our identity and structure."

In his senior season at Mercyhurst, Reifenberger was team captain and finished the campaign with 11 points (5g, 6a). He played two seasons at Mercyhurst with Admirals defenseman, Josh McDougall.

"I am super excited to get started in Norfolk this season," said Reifenberger. "I can't wait to experience Virginia for the first time my first time and play at the Scope."

