Nautilus Solar Energy® and Maine Mariners Team up for the 2024/25 Season

September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - Nautilus Solar Energy®, a leading provider of community solar solutions, and the Maine Mariners, the ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins, are proud to announce their partnership for the 2024-2025 season. This unique collaboration not only marks a significant step in the commitment of Nautilus to the local community but also brings unique opportunities for fans to engage with both the Mariners and renewable energy in a new and innovative way.

As an Official Partner, Nautilus is launching an exclusive "Ultimate Power Play" campaign. Subscribers to Nautilus Community Solar will be eligible to win monthly prizes, including one-of-a-kind Maine Mariners experiences. These prizes range from behind-the-scenes tours and meet-and-greets with players to VIP tickets and signed memorabilia. But the benefits don't stop there-by subscribing, fans become solar pioneers, playing an active role in Maine's transition to renewable energy. Not only do they save on their energy bills, but they also contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations, helping the state achieve its ambitious renewable energy goals. In addition to all these benefits, one lucky subscriber will also win the Ultimate Fan Experience - a grand prize that promises to deliver an unforgettable day with the Mariners.

"The Maine Mariners are proud to partner with Nautilus Solar as a way to reinforce our commitment to the community. Their community solar program allows us to share in the benefits of solar power, reduce monthly electricity bills and support a more sustainable way of operating. We are excited to collaborate with Nautilus Solar throughout the year by offering special incentives to our fans who enroll in their program. We hope that all fans can join us in our efforts to build a sustainable future here in Maine," said Adam Goldberg, Maine Mariners President.

"This partnership with the Maine Mariners is a perfect alignment of our values at Nautilus Solar Energy," said Eric LaMora, Executive Director of Community Solar at Nautilus Solar Energy. "We are excited to bring the benefits of community solar to Mariners fans, offering them not just a way to save on their energy bills, but also a chance to engage more deeply with the team they love. Our shared commitment to the community and sustainability makes this partnership a natural fit."

More than 6,000 Mainers and local establishments like the Maine Mariners have already joined Nautilus Community Solar. This state-supported initiative enables businesses, residents, and organizations to subscribe to offsite solar farms without requiring solar panels on their property. Subscribers benefit from local renewable energy while saving 15% on their annual energy costs. Any Maine resident or business is eligible to subscribe to one of the Nautilus Community Solar farms, with no upfront costs, long-term commitments, or cancellation fees.

For more information on how to subscribe to Nautilus Community Solar and enter the "Ultimate Power Play" campaign, visit the website.

The Mariners will open the season at home on Friday, October 18th at 7:15 PM, hosting the Wheeling Nailers at the Cross Insurance Arena. The team plays 36 home games from October through April. Mariners ticket packages can be purchased online at marinersofmaine.com/tickets, with single game tickets on sale starting September 18th.

