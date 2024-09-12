Oilers Re-Sign Veteran Center Alec Butcher

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the re-signing of veteran forward Alec Butcher.

Butcher, 30, returns to Tulsa after spending the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Oilers. The veteran centerman logged 34 points (18g, 16a) in 56 games sporting Maroon and Navy. Butcher logged seven points (4g, 3a) in 15 games with Reading before being acquired in a trade for forward Tag Bertuzzi.

The Anchorage, Alaska native began his professional career with the Wheeling Nailers in 2018-19, notching 19 points (12g, 7a) in 36 games. In 301 ECHL games, Butcher claims 195 points (93g, 102a), spending time in Wheeling, Rapid City, Reading and Tulsa.

"Butch is not a flashy player," head coach Rob Murray said. "but he has a great hockey IQ. He can be used in all situations, and we do. He was a great addition to last year's squad and as a veteran, he brings the calm to the room. We are glad to have him back!"

Prior to turning pro, the 5'10, 185 lbs. played NCAA hockey at both Sacred Heart and the University of Alaska - Anchorage. In 96 collegiate games, Butcher compiled 52 points (16g, 36a), including 13 points (8g, 5a) in 16 games with the Seawolves during his senior campaign.

A right-handed center, Butcher excelled in the NAHL, earning Most Valuable Player, Forward of the Year and First All-Star Team honors after leading the NAHL in assists (42) and points (66) in the 2013-14 season. Butcher finished his NAHL career tallying 96 points (34g, 62a) in 101 games with his home-state Kenai River Brown Bears.

Butcher joins Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen, Austin Albrecht, Serron Noel, Josh Nelson, Dallas Comeau, Trevor Thurston, Carter Popoff and Solag Bakich as announced signings for the 2024-25 season.

Oilers' on-ice training camp begins on Monday, Oct. 7 at the WeStreet Ice Center. Stay tuned for more updates on times and viewing.

Tulsa hosts Wichita for a preseason contest on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the WeStreet Ice Center at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers' regular season begins on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m.

