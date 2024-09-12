Americans Add Left Shot Forward to the Roster

September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, are proud to announce the team has signed forward Riley Ginnell to a contract for the upcoming season.

Riley Ginnell played in 45 games with the Rapid City Rush last season, scoring three goals, while adding four assists, for seven points. He becomes the third player to sign with the Americans this season, who played for the Rush in 2023-2024, joining Mark Duarte and James Hardie.

The resident of Calgary, Alberta played four seasons in the Western Hockey League. Most of that time came with the Brandon Wheat Kings. His best numbers were in the 2021-2022 season where he had 34 points in 62 games (14 goals and 20 assists).

The Americans open training camp in early October. The lone preseason game will be on Friday, October 11th in Northeast Tarrant County when the Americans host the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre.

The Americans open the regular season in Tulsa, on Thursday, October 24th with an early morning game. Home-opening weekend is on Friday and Saturday, October 25th & 26th when the Americans welcome the Kansas City Mavericks to North Texas for a two-game weekend series. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets!

