Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays Launch "Care as One" Campaign

October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have partnered up with the South Carolina Stingrays to launch the "Care As One" Campaign ahead of their preseason game on Wednesday, October 9th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

As a community, we have been devasted by the challenges faced in the Upstate community, Western North Carolina, and all regions impacted in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays organizations share the grief of those affected and are eager to be a part of the rebuilding process. To that effect, the Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays preseason game on Wednesday, October 9th, is free to the public, with monetary donations encouraged by all able to do so benefiting the United Way of Greenville County Community Relief Fund. Additional fundraising and support opportunities will be presented in the days to come. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

"The Upstate is a very special place to call home. We hurt with those affected by the impact of Helene not just locally, but across the region, and are proud to do our small part as a community organization to support efforts ongoing," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "We are grateful for the South Carolina Stingrays in their support, and United Way of Greenville County for being tremendous stewards of community work for the greater good of humanity. Together, the hockey community shares a strong bond that goes well beyond the ice."

"As we continue to work to help our community recover from the impact of Hurricane Helene across Greenville County, we are so appreciative and excited for this opportunity to partner with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on this special night," said Meghan Barp, President and CEO of United Way of Greenville County. "Our community's incredible generosity and caring spirit has already helped provide food, water and other essentials to thousands of our neighbors in need, and the Care As One Campaign will make sure we can continue these relief efforts."

Free tickets for the preseason game can be claimed HERE. Up to four tickets per household can be claimed via the link provided, with additional tickets costing $10. Use the code "GVL" upon checkout to enable this offer. Donations and proceeds from tickets will be donated via United Way of Greenville County to hurricane relief efforts across the community.

