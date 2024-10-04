Icemen Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's 2024 Training Camp Roster and schedule presented by Campione Law.

The following is a full listing of the Icemen's roster for the start of Training Camp. Please note several Icemen ECHL contracted players are currently participating in Rochester Americans (AHL) Training Camp.

Goaltenders

31 - Tyler Roy (TO)

35 - Justen Close

Defensemen

2 - Carter Allen

3 - Dilan Peters

5 - Cooper Jones (PTO)

7 - Connor Russell

28 - Ivan Chukarov

29 - Mackenzie Dwyer

51 - Garrett Van Wyhe

Forwards

9 - Logan Cockerill

10 - Christopher Brown

11 - Chase Lang

12 - Liam Coughlin

13 - Chris Grando

14 - Nick Fea (PTO)

18 - Michael Gildon

22 - Justin McRae

23 - Devin Sanders (TO)

26 - Brody Crane

36 - Jonathan Hampton (TO)

39 - Davis Koch

91 - Brandon Puricelli

Contracted Players Currently in AHL Camps

30 - Matt Vernon (G) - Calgary

20 - Zach Jordan (F) - Rochester

21 - Josh Nodler (F) - Rochester

27 - Robert Calisti (D) - Rochester

*** PTO (Professional Tryout) TO (Tryout)

The Icemen will open their 2024 Training Camp presented by Campione Law on Monday, October 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Community First Igloo in the Campers RV Rink. After Monday, all practices will take place on the Publix Rink beginning at 10:30 a.m. Training Camp practices that take place at the Community First Igloo are open to the public.

The following is the complete 2024 Campione Law Icemen Training Camp Practice Schedule:

Schedule is subject to change

Monday, October 7

9:30 a.m. Practice / workout Community First Igloo

Tuesday, October 8

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

Wednesday, October 9

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

Thursday, October 10

10:30 a.m. Practice /Team Scrimmage Community First Igloo

Friday, October 11

10:00 a.m. Morning Skate Community First Igloo

7:00 p.m. Preseason Game vs. Savannah Community First Igloo

Saturday, October 12

10:30 a.m. Morning Skate Community First Igloo

7:00 p.m. Preseason Game vs. Savannah Community First Igloo

Sunday, October 13

DAY OFF

Monday, October 14

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

Tuesday, October 15

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

Wednesday, October 16

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

Thursday, October 17

10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo

** End of Training Camp**

**Saturday, October 19, Season Opener vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. Vystar Arena

