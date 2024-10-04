Icemen Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's 2024 Training Camp Roster and schedule presented by Campione Law.
The following is a full listing of the Icemen's roster for the start of Training Camp. Please note several Icemen ECHL contracted players are currently participating in Rochester Americans (AHL) Training Camp.
Goaltenders
31 - Tyler Roy (TO)
35 - Justen Close
Defensemen
2 - Carter Allen
3 - Dilan Peters
5 - Cooper Jones (PTO)
7 - Connor Russell
28 - Ivan Chukarov
29 - Mackenzie Dwyer
51 - Garrett Van Wyhe
Forwards
9 - Logan Cockerill
10 - Christopher Brown
11 - Chase Lang
12 - Liam Coughlin
13 - Chris Grando
14 - Nick Fea (PTO)
18 - Michael Gildon
22 - Justin McRae
23 - Devin Sanders (TO)
26 - Brody Crane
36 - Jonathan Hampton (TO)
39 - Davis Koch
91 - Brandon Puricelli
Contracted Players Currently in AHL Camps
30 - Matt Vernon (G) - Calgary
20 - Zach Jordan (F) - Rochester
21 - Josh Nodler (F) - Rochester
27 - Robert Calisti (D) - Rochester
*** PTO (Professional Tryout) TO (Tryout)
The Icemen will open their 2024 Training Camp presented by Campione Law on Monday, October 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Community First Igloo in the Campers RV Rink. After Monday, all practices will take place on the Publix Rink beginning at 10:30 a.m. Training Camp practices that take place at the Community First Igloo are open to the public.
The following is the complete 2024 Campione Law Icemen Training Camp Practice Schedule:
Schedule is subject to change
Monday, October 7
9:30 a.m. Practice / workout Community First Igloo
Tuesday, October 8
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
Wednesday, October 9
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
Thursday, October 10
10:30 a.m. Practice /Team Scrimmage Community First Igloo
Friday, October 11
10:00 a.m. Morning Skate Community First Igloo
7:00 p.m. Preseason Game vs. Savannah Community First Igloo
Saturday, October 12
10:30 a.m. Morning Skate Community First Igloo
7:00 p.m. Preseason Game vs. Savannah Community First Igloo
Sunday, October 13
DAY OFF
Monday, October 14
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
Tuesday, October 15
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
Wednesday, October 16
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
Thursday, October 17
10:30 a.m. Practice /workout Community First Igloo
** End of Training Camp**
**Saturday, October 19, Season Opener vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. Vystar Arena
- Icemen Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
