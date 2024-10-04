ECHL Transactions - October 4
October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 4, 2024:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
South Carolina:
Timmy Kent, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Ayodele Adeniye, D signed SPC 10/1/2024
Add Alex Wilkins, F signed to TO 10/2
Add Frank Trazzera, F signed TO 10/3
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F signed SPC 10/1/2024
Greenville:
Add Santiago Diaz, F signed to TO 10/2
Add Parker Allison, D signed to TO 10/2
Add Josh Rosenzweig, G signed TO 10/3
Indy:
Add Adam McCormick, D assigned by Rockford
Add Ryan Gagnier, F assigned by Rockford
Add Kyle Maksimovich, F assigned by Rockford
Add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Rockford
Add Zane Steeves, G signed TO 10/4
Iowa:
Add Tyson Brouwer, G signed PTO 10/4
Maine:
Delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F traded to Jacksonville [10/1]
Rapid City:
Add Danny Battochio, G signed to PTO [10/1]
Reading:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley [10/3]
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Lehigh Valley [10/3]
Add Emile Chouinard, D assigned by Lehigh Valley [10/3]
Add Tyler Gratton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley [10/3]
Tahoe:
Add Bailey Brkin, G signed TO 10/2
Trois-Rivières:
Add Daryk Plouffe Dube, F signed TO 10/3
