ECHL Transactions - October 4

October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 4, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

South Carolina:

Timmy Kent, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Ayodele Adeniye, D signed SPC 10/1/2024

Add Alex Wilkins, F signed to TO 10/2

Add Frank Trazzera, F signed TO 10/3

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F signed SPC 10/1/2024

Greenville:

Add Santiago Diaz, F signed to TO 10/2

Add Parker Allison, D signed to TO 10/2

Add Josh Rosenzweig, G signed TO 10/3

Indy:

Add Adam McCormick, D assigned by Rockford

Add Ryan Gagnier, F assigned by Rockford

Add Kyle Maksimovich, F assigned by Rockford

Add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Rockford

Add Zane Steeves, G signed TO 10/4

Iowa:

Add Tyson Brouwer, G signed PTO 10/4

Maine:

Delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F traded to Jacksonville [10/1]

Rapid City:

Add Danny Battochio, G signed to PTO [10/1]

Reading:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley [10/3]

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Lehigh Valley [10/3]

Add Emile Chouinard, D assigned by Lehigh Valley [10/3]

Add Tyler Gratton, F assigned by Lehigh Valley [10/3]

Tahoe:

Add Bailey Brkin, G signed TO 10/2

Trois-Rivières:

Add Daryk Plouffe Dube, F signed TO 10/3

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.