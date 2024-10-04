Ghost Pirates Announce Initiatives to Assist Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts
October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Wednesday initiatives to help those affected by Hurricane Helene. By purchasing tickets to Ghost Pirates home games on October 27 and 30 against the Orlando Solar Bears, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Coastal Empire - Rapid Response Disaster Fund in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts.
-GHOST PIRATES-
Check out the Savannah Ghost Pirates Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 4, 2024
- Ghost Pirates Announce Initiatives to Assist Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Oilers Ink Rookie Goaltender Luke Lush - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - October 4 - ECHL
- Training Camp Schedule & a Signing - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays Launch "Care as One" Campaign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays to Hold Drive for Those Affected by Hurricane Helene - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bison Roster Takes Shape - Bloomington Bison
- Admirals Sign Four Players to Professional Tryout Contracts - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Icemen Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Training Camp 2024 Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Add Three Players Ahead of Training Camp - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.