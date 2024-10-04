Ghost Pirates Announce Initiatives to Assist Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Wednesday initiatives to help those affected by Hurricane Helene. By purchasing tickets to Ghost Pirates home games on October 27 and 30 against the Orlando Solar Bears, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Coastal Empire - Rapid Response Disaster Fund in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

-GHOST PIRATES-

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.