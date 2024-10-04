Training Camp Schedule & a Signing

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed goaltender Josh Boyko to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Boyko, 27, was acquired by the Gladiators on January 26th, in a trade with the Worcester Railers. In 13 appearances with the club, the Mississauga, Ontario native had a record of 3-7-2, with a 3.39 goals against average, and an 0.895 save percentage.

The Gladiators have also announced today the team's schedule for training camp, set to open tomorrow, Saturday, October 5th. Practices will take place at both Gas South Arena and the Ice Forum in Duluth. Practices at Gas South Arena are CLOSED to the public, while those at the Ice Forum are OPEN.

Please find the Gladiators completed training camp schedule, below!

Saturday, October 5th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Gas South Arena

Sunday, October 6th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Gas South Arena

Monday, October 7th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Gas South Arena

Tuesday, October 8th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Ice Forum

Thursday, October 10th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Ice Forum

Friday, October 11th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Ice Forum

Saturday, October 12th: Inter-Squad Game at 1:30PM - Ice Forum

Tuesday, October 15th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Ice Forum

Wednesday, October 16th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Ice Forum

Thursday, October 17th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Ice Forum

Friday, October 18th: Practice from 10:30AM-12:00PM - Ice Forum

