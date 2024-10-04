K-Wings Add Three Players Ahead of Training Camp

ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that defenseman Chays Ruddy, rookie forward Cameron Buhl and rookie defenseman Tommy Budnick have signed Professional Tryout Contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Ruddy, 26, is a 6-foot 2-inch, 205-pound, Cobourg, ON native who played for Orlando, Fayetteville (SPHL) and Evansville (SPHL) last season, totaling four goals with eight assists and 52 penalty minutes in 33 games. He added two goals and an assist in five playoff games for Evansville.

"Chays Ruddy is a defensive defenseman," Martin said. "He's a team-first player that plays a physical brand of hockey."

The fourth-year pro debuted with Fort Wayne in 2021-22 before a midseason trade to Kansas City, finishing the year with six assists and 81 penalty minutes in 49 games. In 2022-23, Ruddy saw time with Manchester (EIHL), Cincinnati and Toledo, scoring one goal with six assists and 52 penalty minutes in 42 games.

"I've had the privilege of playing in front of the Wings' fans before," Ruddy said. "There was always tremendous energy in the building and I'm excited to be able to embrace the cheers rather than the boos."

Collegiately, the defenseman played two seasons at the University of Windsor (2018-20), finishing with two goals and seven assists with 92 penalty minutes in 47 games.

Buhl, 25, is a 5-foot 10-inch, 174-pound, St. Paul, MN native who spent the last five seasons at St. Lawrence University, where he scored 23 goals with 29 assists in 136 career games.

"Cameron Buhl is a feisty forward that possesses some natural scoring ability," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations.

The rookie led St. Lawrence in assists (10) and points (15) in 17 games as a sophomore in 2020-21, helping the Saints to an ECAC championship. He later led the team in power play goals with six in 2022-23.

"I am super excited to play for the K-Wings," Buhl said. "They have a storied history here in Kalamazoo of winning and being one of the best teams every year. I have heard nothing but amazing things about the atmosphere at Wings Event Center and I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the league."

Budnick, 20, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 209-pound, Petoskey, MI native who split time in 2023-24 between Kingston and Guelph (OHL), totaling three goals with 18 assists and 82 penalty minutes in 63 games played along with four penalty minutes in four playoff games for Guelph.

"Tommy Budnick plays with an edge," Martin said. "He skates well and has a good shot."

The rookie spent 2021-22 and 2022-23 with Kingston, scoring 20 points (2g-18a) with 56 penalty minutes in 68 games in his first OHL season followed by a 16-point (3g-13a) campaign in '22-23 with 64 penalty minutes in 56 appearances. The Michigan-raised defender now returns to his home state to begin his professional career.

"I am beyond excited and grateful for this opportunity to continue my career and I couldn't be happier coming to Kalamazoo," Budnick said. "I'm also excited to have this opportunity to play at Wings Event Center in front of an amazing fan base."

The K-Wings have just about wrapped up building their roster ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19. CLICK HERE to be a part of history.

One preseason home game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Tickets start at just $8.

