Stingrays to Hold Drive for Those Affected by Hurricane Helene

October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced today that the team will hold a Hurricane Relief Drive from Saturday, October 5, through Wednesday, October 9, to support those affected by Hurricane Helene.

"The Stingrays organization is thinking about everyone affected by Hurricane Helene last week, and we want to do our part to help them," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon.

Stingrays fans are encouraged to donate hygiene products, baby products, pet food and care items, non-perishables, batteries, or other essential items. A donation box will be at the Carolina Ice Palace from Saturday, October 5, through Wednesday, October 9, and another donation box will be at the Stingrays front office from Monday, October 7, through Wednesday, October 9. The Stingrays will collect the items on Thursday, October 10, and send them to Asheville, North Carolina, on Friday, October 11.

