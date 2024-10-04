Bison Roster Takes Shape

Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack has released seven players from their professional tryout agreements (PTO) and will report to the Bloomington Bison. Additionally, the New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas from the Wolf Pack to the Bison.

Ollas, 22, played with Merrimack College last season posting a 7-12-0 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.84 goals against average. He turned pro following his collegiate season and dressed in one game with the Wolf Pack earning a victory with 14 saves on 18 shots.

The 6-foot-7, 251-pound goaltender skated with Merrimack College for three seasons totaling a record of 27-27-0 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.48 goals against average.

The Linkoping, Sweden native briefly played in the Swedish Elite League before his collegiate career. He posted a .903 save percentage and a 1.99 goals against average in two games.

Ollas was drafted by the Rangers in the seventh round (197 overall) in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

The following players have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to the Bison: forwards Brett Budgell, Jonny Evans, Linus Hemstrom, Dalton Duhart and Chongmin Lee, and defensemen Chase Pauls and Jake Murray.

Bison Training Camp begins next week and is closed to the public.

The Bloomington Bison welcome the Toledo Walleye for Opening Weekend on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. Pricing starts as low as $17, not including fees and taxes. Fans can head to bloomingtonbisonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-4373 ex. 2 to purchase preseason or opening weekend single-game tickets.

