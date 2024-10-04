History: AHL Hockey Makes Its Kansas City Debut

October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - After just 125 days, hockey has made its triumphant return to Cable Dahmer Arena. Not only were Mavericks fans in attendance, but hockey fans from all over the area had the unique opportunity to witness AHL action in Kansas City for the first time. Approximately 2,000 fans watched an intense game between the Kansas City Mavericks' AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and the Milwaukee Admirals. Mavericks fans were also excited to see familiar faces on the ice for the Firebirds, including Tucker Robertson, Cade Borchardt, Ryan Jones, and David Noel.

Milwaukee opened the scoring when Anthony Angello found the back of the net past Nikke Kokko. Ten minutes later, the Firebirds equalized with a goal from David Goyette, leveling the score at 1-1.

The second period played out similarly, with the Admirals retaking the lead courtesy of a Kieffer Bellows goal. However, the Firebirds once again answered quickly, just three minutes after the go-ahead goal, thanks to a tally by Jani Nyman.

The Firebirds made a goaltending change to start the third period, with Victor Ostman taking over in net. Unfortunately, he was greeted by a quick strike from Reid Schaefer, who scored just 31 seconds into the period. The Firebirds were unable to respond this time, and the Admirals added to their lead with a power-play goal from Joakim Kemell. In a final push, the Firebirds pulled their goalie with under three minutes left, but Anthony Angello sealed the game with an empty-net goal, his second of the night.

The game concluded with a 5-2 victory for the Admirals in the first game of this two-game series.

Both teams will meet again tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 816-252-7825.

