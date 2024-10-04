Admirals Sign Four Players to Professional Tryout Contracts

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today the following four players have signed professional tryout contracts (PTO's):

-D - Bryce Martin

-D - Kyler Matthews

-D - Ryan Lieth

-F - Reid Perepeluk

Martin, 27, split time between Adirondack (ECHL) and Savannah (ECHL) last season. He signed with FPS in Finland to conclude his 2023-24 season, where he played in nine games with them and totaled eight points (1g, 7a). The Ontario native has seen time in the Roanoke (SPHL) and South Carolina (ECHL) throughout his five-year career.

Matthews, 26, spent last season with the Birmingham Bulls (SPHL) and Newcastle Northstars (AIHL). Matthews signed with Birmingham over the summer but will now have a chance to make the Admirals roster with his PTO signing. The Ontario native played two seasons with Knoxville (SPHL) from 2021 to 2023 where he was coached by current Admirals head coach Jeff Carr in 2021-22.

Lieth, 25, played the 2023-24 season with the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL). In 56 games, Lieth posted nine points (2g, 9a) and a +11 rating, which was second on the team. The New York native is currently signed to Fayetteville's roster for the upcoming season, but will join the Admirals for upcoming Training Camp. Lieth played three years of college hockey at SUNY-Potsdam from 2019 to 2022 before transitioning to pro hockey with Fayetteville.

Perepeluk, 24, signed with Admirals in August 2022 but did not make any appearances with Norfolk that season. The British Columbia native spent most of the 2021-22 season with the Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL). In 52 games with the Mavericks, he posted five points (all assists) and 61 penalty minutes. Last year, Perepeluk played in 20 games at Trinity Western University (USports).

