Oilers Ink Rookie Goaltender Luke Lush

October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the signing of rookie goaltender Luke Lush ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Lush, 26, turns pro after a five-year NCAA career split among two programs. The 6'3, 205 lbs. netminder began his collegiate career at Sacred Heart University, posting a 1-0-0 record with a 2.11 GAA and a .915 save percentage in four games as a freshman while earning a shutout in his first victory. Lush ended his NCAA career with a .902 save percentage, a 2.67 GAA, a pair of shutouts and a 20-24-3 record in 53 appearances.

Lush spent his final year of eligibility with the RIT Tigers, splitting his four showings 2-2-0 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.27 GAA. The incoming rookie earned a try-out contract with Tulsa's AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, after signing an SPC with the Oilers.

"He's a big goaltender coming out of college," head coach Rob Murray said. "He got the opportunity to attend San Diego's camp, and the report on him is very positive. Rookie goalies are always a big question mark, so it's nice to hear he has impressed and gotten some professional-paced camp experience before reporting here. We look forward to seeing what he brings to the table."

The Sherwood Park, Alberta native completed his junior career with Drayton Valley of the AJHL, earning a .922 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA with three shutouts and a 22-13-5 record in 41 games. Lush also picked up a shutout, a 2.02 GAA and .946 save percentage in four playoff bouts. Including his 30 battles with Camrose, the left-gloved goaltender closed his AJHL account with a 2.75 GAA, .915 save percentage, four shutouts and a 32-24-11 record.

The soon-to-be pro also appeared 48 times with the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the SJHL early in his junior career.

Lush, joins Sean Olson, Daneel Lategan, Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen, Austin Albrecht, Serron Noel, Josh Nelson, Mike McKee, Dallas Comeau, Trevor Thurston, Carter Popoff, Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Kylor Wall, Jamie Rome, Conner Roulette, Jack Clement, Justin Michaelian and Micahel Farren as announced signings for the 2024-25 season

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, Oct. 7- WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct 11 - Nytex Sports Centre - 7:00 p.m. (preseason game)

Saturday, Oct.12 - WeStreet Ice Center - 7:05 p.m. (preseason game)

Sunday, Oct. 13 - NO PRACTICE

Monday, Oct. 14 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00

The Oilers host the first ever preseason game at the WeStreet Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The Oilers kick off the regular season with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, Oct. 19, hosting the Rapid City Rush. The Oilers finish a two-in-two series on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3:05 p.m.

