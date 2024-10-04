Swamp Rabbits Announce Training Camp 2024 Roster

October 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today the team's Training Camp 2024 Roster ahead of the 2024-25 ECHL Season.

The following 28 players, as signed and invited by Kyle Mountain, new Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations, will skate over the next two weeks in Training Camp 2024. Returning players from the 2023-24 season are in BOLD, and invited players are denoted by *:

FORWARDS (15)

#10 - Brent Pedersen

#12 - Ben Poisson

#13 - Reed Morison

#18 - Patrick Moynihan

#20 - Arvid Caderoth

#22 - Zach White

#24 - Ben Freeman (C)

#58 - Tyson Fawcett

#89 - Stuart Rolofs

#91 - Austin Saint

* - Tyler Barrow

* - Santiago Diaz

* - Malik Johnson

* - Sam Anzai

* - Orca Weisblatt

DEFENSEMEN (10)

#2 - Jacob Modry

#3 - Joe Leahy

#14 - Jake Flynn

#15 - Miles Gendron

#21 - Bobby Russell

#23 - Max Coyle

#55 - Joshua Karlsson

* - Troy Murray

* - Riley Robertson

* - Parker Allison

GOALTENDERS (3)

#34 - Luke Richardson

* - Justin Robbins

* - Josh Rosenzweig

Training Camp 2024 is highlighted by a home preseason game against the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and will be broadcast on FloHockey.TV, official streaming provider of the ECHL, and on swamprabbits.com.

