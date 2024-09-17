Jake Flynn Returns for First Full Professional Season

Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Jake Flynn

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Jake Flynn will return to the Swamp Rabbits for the 2024-25 ECHL Season.

Flynn is the sixth defenseman announced to the roster, joining Jacob Modry, Max Coyle, Bobby Russell, Joshua Karlsson, and Miles Gendron on the blue line. He is the eighteenth player overall announced to the team for this upcoming season.

Flynn comes back to the Swamp Rabbits having skated his first professional games with the team last year following the conclusion of his NCAA career. The 6'1", 185-pound blue-liner made his professional debut on March 22nd at Jacksonville, earning an assist in a 5-4 win. He later followed up with his first professional goal in his home debut on March 28th, contributing to a 3-2 overtime win against Savannah. In total, Flynn played in 10 games and earned three points (1g-2ast) and a +6 rating and followed up with a +1 rating in six Kelly Cup Playoff games.

"The way the organization is run between the coaching staff, the players, and the day-to-day development, there were many reasons to come back here for my first full season. We're going to have a great team, and that adds to the excitement," Flynn said of returning to Greenville for 2024-25. "I learned so much jumping into the pro game when I did. Between 10 regular season games and a best-of-seven playoff series, you learn to adapt to how physically demanding the game is at this level. Most importantly, our team last year made it fun, so the fact that so many of my teammates are coming back, especially on the back-end, adds to the anticipation. My goal, outside of a championship, is to embrace a full 72-game season and take it all in. I'm looking forward to being back in October!"

"Jake was big piece of our success when he came in late last season. I'm excited to see what he brings to camp with a full offseason of work and a full season ahead of him," Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations said of bringing Flynn back in the fold. "Jake brings a hard nosed brand of hockey, while also providing a solid skillset and offensive upside. His well-rounded game aligns with what we look for in our defensemen, and I look forward to watching his continued development in these areas in his first year of pro hockey."

From Weymouth, Massachusetts, Flynn, 23, joined the Swamp Rabbits last season at the conclusion of his NCAA career with UConn. As a fifth-year defenseman, he notched a goal and six points in 33 games, and completed his career with 45 points (10g-35ast) in 152 games with the Huskies.

