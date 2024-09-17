K-Wings Ink Defenseman Jay Keranen

September 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that defenseman Jay Keranen has signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

"Jay Keranen had a good rookie year for us," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He was versatile in different roles to help the team win. He has a great first pass on defensive zone exits."

Keranen, 25, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 183-pound, Brighton, MI native who played 32 games in his first professional season last year for Kalamazoo, scoring two goals with three assists and eight penalty minutes.

"I am very excited to return to the K-Wings and build off last season," Keranen said. "I can't wait to play in front of the passionate fans at Wings Event Center."

The second-year pro played four seasons at the University of Michigan, winning Big Ten Championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23 along with being named a Sportsmanship Award Honoree by the conference in 2022-23. Keranen suited up in 69 games for the Wolverines, scoring three goals with six assists and 34 penalty minutes.

The K-Wings will continue building their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

