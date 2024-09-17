Jade Miller Re-Signs with Steelheads for Third Season

September 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Jade Miller to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Miller, 29, enters his fifth professional season, third with Idaho, after tallying 13 points (6G, 7A) in 36 games last season while notching one assist in six Kelly Cup Playoff games. The 5-foot-10, 190lb left-handed shooter has appeared in 104 games with Idaho dating back to the 2022-23 campaign and has registered 46 points (22G, 24A) along with 26 Kelly Cup Playoff games collecting nine points (3G, 6A). Prior to his career in Boise, the Minto, ND native played two seasons with the South Carolina Stingrays from 2020-22 skating in 99 games registering 34 points (13G, 21A). Across his four seasons in the ECHL, Miller has notched 80 career points (35G, 45A) in 203 career games.

Prior to professional hockey, the Minto, ND native played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2016-20 where he won back-to-back National Championships (2018, 2019). In four seasons he registered 34 points (9G, 25A) in 127 career games. He also helped the Bulldogs to the 2017 and 2019 NCHC Championship.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

