Nailers Unveil 2024-25 Uniforms

September 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their uniform lineup for the 2024-25 season. The Nailers will wear three uniforms on a regular basis throughout the season - one dark, one white, and one alternate.

The dark uniforms will remain mostly the same as they were during the 2023-24 season. The jersey is black, and features the traditional Nailers logo with the mask and crossed nails on the crest. The colored portion of the logo is Sunflower Yellow to match the rest of the organization. Each affiliate is represented on a shoulder, with Pittsburgh on the player's left, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the player's right. The striping is Sunflower Yellow and white, the numbers are Sunflower Yellow with a white outline, and the letters are switching from white to Sunflower Yellow. Black helmets are being worn with these jerseys, in addition to Pittsburgh Penguins pants, which feature a stripe down each side.

The white uniforms is taking a similar identity as the dark uniforms, as they are incorporating the Sunflower Yellow, as opposed to the Vegas Gold, which was utilized on the white uniforms in previous seasons. While the color changes, the style of the logo on the crest of the white uniforms remains the same, with the traditional mask and crossed nails, in addition to the "Wheeling Nailers" wordmark in Easterly font in a circle. Each affiliate is represented on a shoulder, with Pittsburgh on the player's left and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the player's right. The striping is Sunflower Yellow and white, the numbers are black with a Sunflower Yellow outline, and the letters are black. New yellow helmets are being worn with these jerseys, in addition to the Pittsburgh Penguins pants, which are also being worn with the dark jerseys.

Vegas Gold remains a part of the uniform lineup, but gets moved to the alternate uniform as its primary color. The last time the Nailers used Vegas Gold as a jersey color was in the 2007-08 season, when it was also worn as an alternate. Instead of a logo, the word "Nailers" is spelled out diagonally on the front of the jersey in all black. The numbers and letters are all black as well, with no outline. The striping and shoulders are both black, with the shoulders once again showing off the affiliate logos. As is the case on the white and dark uniforms, Pittsburgh is on the player's left and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is on the player's right. Black helmets are being worn with these jerseys, along with plain black pants.

White uniforms will primarily be worn at home during the first half of the season, then switch to primarily being worn on the road following the All-Star Break in mid-January. The Nailers will wear specialty jerseys at home on four occasions - Military Appreciation Night (November 8), Star Wars Night (January 11), Pittsburgh Penguins Night (February 8), and St. Patrick's Day (March 15).

The Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10, and will feature trick shots by Swaggy P. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.