Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
September 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The long-awaited moment is here, Mavericks fans! Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season are now available for purchase.
Following a record-setting season, the defending Western Conference Champions are eager to build on their success with 36 home games, beginning on October 19th against the Wichita Thunder.
This season will feature a variety of exciting theme nights that add a unique touch to the Mavericks experience. Here's a look at the theme nights for the 2024-25 season. All puck drops are at 6:05 PM CST unless otherwise noted. Plus, keep an eye out for additional giveaways throughout the season, adding even more fun to each game!
Date Theme
Saturday, Oct. 19 Opening Night/Barn Party
Tuesday, Nov. 12 Kids Day (10:35 AM CST)
Wednesday, Dec. 11 Faith and Family Night (7:05 PM CST)
Saturday, Dec. 14 Star Wars Night*
Saturday, Dec. 21 Christmas Vacation/Teddy Bear Toss*
Tuesday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve (7:05 PM CST)
Saturday, Jan. 18 Military Appreciation/Top Gun*
Wednesday, Jan 29. Faith and Family Night (7:05 PM CST)
Saturday, Feb. 1 Scout Night
Saturday, Feb. 22 First Responders Night
Wednesday, Mar. 19 Faith and Family Night (7:05 PM CST)
Saturday, Mar. 22 Affiliation Night*
Saturday, Mar 29 Racing Night
Fri, Apr. 4 - Sun, Apr. 6. Fan Appreciation Weekend*
*Specialty jersey to be worn
To purchase tickets, call the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com. For any inquiries, contact the Mavericks at info@kcmavericks.com.
Home game start times for the season are as follows**:
Monday-Friday: 7:05 PM CST
Saturday: 6:05 PM CST
Sunday: 4:05 PM CST
**Please note that some specialty games may have different start times. All start times are available on the schedule.
The excitement at Cable Dahmer Arena is ramping up! Don't miss out-get your tickets today!
