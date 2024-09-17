Inaugural Season Jersey Premiere Recap

September 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison hosted their inaugural jersey unveiling this past Thursday, September 12th to the community at the Grossinger Motors Arena. The newest ECHL franchise revealed their red and white threads for the 2024-25 season. The jerseys have been heavily anticipated in the community and in the hockey world as well.

The event started off at 4 PM with food tasting from the arena concessions, various food options that will be available for this upcoming season were eaten by season ticket holders, sponsors, and media. The food tasting was followed with a Q & A with Bison Head Coach Phillip Barski. A variety of questions were asked to Coach Barski such as questions on his coaching experience, what to expect from the team, leading an expansion team, and the hockey ops staff.

Barski explained his approach to the team's defensive side of the ice: "Something we've tracked in the past that we've had a lot of success with is called scoring chances against. That's something that will be a huge focus for us. Limiting the scoring chances against, from that standpoint that will help us be a strong and defensive structural team."

Speeches were then given by the Mayor of Bloomington, Mboka Mwilambwe and Hallett Sports and Entertainment CEO, Sean Hallett.

Hallett added on the front office staff: "The last employees joined us within the past couple of days. As I met them today, I was very excited. These are people with experience, these are young people that come to us from other sports organizations across the country and the fact that they wanted to come here to Bloomington. I want you all to know we have some quality people here and I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can put together here."

Finally, the jerseys were unveiled by Hallett Sports and Entertainment Chairman, Jim Hallett and Hallett Sports and Entertainment President, Larry McQueary. Both styles of the jerseys were available for purchase immediately after the unveiling ranging from toddler size to adult sizes.

The jersey unveiling was one of many firsts for the Bison's first season and was well received by the hockey community, ECHL, and the community of Bloomington-Normal. The Bloomington Bison open their regular season against the Toledo Walleye on Saturday, October 19th at the Grossinger Motors Arena.

The brand-new jerseys are available for purchase online here and will be available for purchase at the new merchandise store that will be open soon near the Grossinger Motors Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.