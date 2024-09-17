Matt Araujo, Joe Widmar Sign with Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has signed defenseman Matt Araujo and forward Joe Widmar for the 2024-25 season.

Araujo, 27, is poised to make his ECHL debut after a strong first year pro. In 56 games with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen last season, Araujo tallied 36 points and was named to the All-Rookie Team. He led all Fayetteville defensemen in scoring, while fellow Rush signee Simon Boyko led the club offensively.

"I am eager and excited to head out to Rapid City and to get things started with the Rush," said Araujo. "I am ready to contribute to the team's success and am looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of such passionate fans every night."

A native of Brookhaven, N.Y. on Long Island, Araujo attended Division III SUNY-Plattsburgh in Upstate New York. He captained the Cardinals twice, as a senior and as a graduate student. Araujo picked up all-conference honors in each of his four collegiate seasons.

"Matt is a big and reliable two-way defenseman," said Peter Drikos, Rush Assistant Coach. "He is coming off a great season as one of the top defensemen in the SPHL along with being named to the All-Rookie Team. We are excited to have him come in and contribute to our D-core."

Widmar, 29, has played professionally for seven seasons, six of them in the United States. He has skated with nine ECHL teams, spanning all four divisions. Widmar spent the majority of last season in the SPHL with the Peoria Rivermen and the Pensacola Ice Flyers, along with a short stint with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators. He recorded 45 points across 52 combined games last year.

"I am looking forward to getting back to competing every day with my teammates," said Widmar. "Excited to work with coach Burt to help the Rush win."

In total, Widmar has played 157 ECHL games and nearly 300 professional contests. The native of Northbrook, Ill. is over a point-per-game at the SPHL level for his career. After playing in over 100 USHL games, Widmar attended the University of Massachusetts for two years. He has faced the Rush ten times as a member of the Allen Americans, Iowa Heartlanders, Wichita Thunder, and Atlanta Gladiators.

"Joe is an established ECHL player," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He wants to get to a spot where he can prove himself and stay there. He has been up and down between the ECHL and SPHL and has had some good seasons. With us having the ability to roll four lines this year, we are looking for some depth guys who can produce. I like to give people opportunities, and I want to give Joe the opportunity to come here and compete."

The Rush has announced the following 15 signed players:

Forwards (8): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella, Simon Boyko, Parker Bowman, Mason McCarty, Brett Davis, Ryan Wagner, Joe Widmar

Defensemen (6): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman, Billy Constantinou, Brady Pouteau, Brenden Rons, Matt Araujo

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

