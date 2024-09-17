Icemen Bring on Rookie Forward Brody Crane

September 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brody Crane for the 2024-25 season.

Crane, 20, begins his professional career with the Icemen after totaling 24 points (10g, 14a) in 47 games split in stints with the Guelph Storm, Niagara IceDogs and the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

During the 2022-23 season, the 5-11, 185-pound forward registered 42 points (13g, 29a) in 68 appearances with London, while adding an additional four goals and an assist in 21 postseason contests. The Union, Ontario resident totaled 81 points (31g 50a) in 171 game during his OHL career.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Justen Close (G)

Matt Vernon (G)

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Carter Allen (D)

Dilan Peters (D)

Robert Calisti (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Davis Koch (F)

Brody Crane (F)

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.