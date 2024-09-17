Inglasco Continues as "Exclusive Puck Supplier to the ECHL"

September 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Inglasco Inc. will continue as the "Exclusive Puck Supplier to the ECHL."

As part of the agreement, Inglasco will be the exclusive provider of all ECHL game pucks over the course of the agreement. Inglasco will also continue to present the ECHL Player of the Week Award, donating a case of pucks to a youth hockey organization in the winning player's market. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

"The ECHL/Inglasco relationship extends over two decades, ensuring that our players are performing with the same puck manufacturer utilized in the NHL and AHL, while also offering our fans unique souvenirs and designs from the Inglasco product line," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The continuation of the partnership will ensure consistency on the ice, while allowing our fans to get the latest in collectibles in the puck category."

"Inglasco is thrilled to continue its long-standing partnership with the ECHL," said Anthony Fisher, CEO /COO of Inglasco Inc. "The ECHL's commitment to the great game of hockey and its commitment to youth hockey is second to none and we look forward to many more years of working together to grow the game."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.