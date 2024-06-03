Wichita Announces Date for Home Opener, Presented by UBuildIt

June 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce today that the 2024-25 campaign will kick off at home on Friday October 18, presented by UBuildIt.

The full schedule and divisional alignment will be announced tomorrow at 1 p.m. CST.

Wichita is 14-16-2 all-time when opening at home and 29-30-5 all-time on Opening Day.

Last season, the Thunder fell in their home opener on October 20 to Kansas City, 6-3. Wichita is looking for its first home opening win since a shootout victory on December 11, 2020 against Tulsa.

The Thunder enters their 33rd year in pro hockey. Wichita is the sixth oldest franchise in minor league hockey, along with Tulsa and Providence (AHL).

