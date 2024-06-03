Royals Announce Coaching Staff for Youth Hockey Summer Camp #1, June 10-14
June 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced the coaching staff for Summer Camp #1 beginning on June 10.
The experienced coaching staff includes over 400 games played at the professional level, over 450 games played at the collegiate level (NCAA & ACHA) and five NCAA Championship titles.
Among the coaches, Reading Royals defenseman Kenny Johnson will be joining the coaching staff at Youth Hockey Summer Camp #1 for Day 1 of camp only.
The RRYHA welcomes all kids ages 6-16 years old to attend their first of three Youth Hockey Camps this Summer at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14. Summer camps feature on-ice and off-ice hockey activities tailored for both beginners and experienced youth hockey players.
CAMP PRICE IS $500 - INCLUDES:
2-hours of on-ice instruction from professional hockey players & coaches
Off-ice training / conditioning
Free jersey
Free camp t-shirt
*Please note: Kids are required to pack a lunch*
CAMP SCHEDULE:
9:00am - Drop off.
9:20-10:20am - Warm up/Meetings
11:00 am-12:00pm - On Ice Session #1
12:15-1:15pm - Lunch
1:20-2:20pm - Off Ice Conditioning
3:00-4:00pm - On Ice Session #2
4:15pm - Pick up
REGISTER
All camps are run by Director Joely Griffith.
Please reach out to Coach Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com) with questions.
Lion's Den Team Store
Get your biggest Royals fan new apparel and gear at the Lion's Den Team Store!
Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore
-
2024-25 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
