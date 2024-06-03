Royals Announce Coaching Staff for Youth Hockey Summer Camp #1, June 10-14

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced the coaching staff for Summer Camp #1 beginning on June 10.

The experienced coaching staff includes over 400 games played at the professional level, over 450 games played at the collegiate level (NCAA & ACHA) and five NCAA Championship titles.

Among the coaches, Reading Royals defenseman Kenny Johnson will be joining the coaching staff at Youth Hockey Summer Camp #1 for Day 1 of camp only.

The RRYHA welcomes all kids ages 6-16 years old to attend their first of three Youth Hockey Camps this Summer at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14. Summer camps feature on-ice and off-ice hockey activities tailored for both beginners and experienced youth hockey players.

CAMP PRICE IS $500 - INCLUDES:

2-hours of on-ice instruction from professional hockey players & coaches

Off-ice training / conditioning

Free jersey

Free camp t-shirt

*Please note: Kids are required to pack a lunch*

CAMP SCHEDULE:

9:00am - Drop off.

9:20-10:20am - Warm up/Meetings

11:00 am-12:00pm - On Ice Session #1

12:15-1:15pm - Lunch

1:20-2:20pm - Off Ice Conditioning

3:00-4:00pm - On Ice Session #2

4:15pm - Pick up

REGISTER

All camps are run by Director Joely Griffith.

Please reach out to Coach Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com) with questions.

