Royals to Play 2024-25 Home Opener on October 26, Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families

June 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they will play their 2024-25 home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. presented by Supportive Concepts for Families. The Royals home opener opponent and full 2024-25 regular season schedule will be announced on Tuesday, June 4.

The Royals hoist a record of 9-9-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

Fans can look for announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following @ReadingRoyals on Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

Reading plays 36 games at the Santander Arena. Guarantee your Opening Night at Santander Arena tickets with a Royals365 or mini-plan membership. To secure yours or learn more, contact the Royals by calling 610-898-7825, or visit: Royals365-Plans.

-

19th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament

The Royals will host the 19th Swing into the Season Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, October 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Heidelberg Country Club. All proceeds will go to Slapshot Charities, the charitable arm of the Reading Royals. To register and learn more, visit: Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament.

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.