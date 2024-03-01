Cyclones Squeeze Out Win With Third Period Goal

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Peter Laviolette in action

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers' Peter Laviolette in action(Wheeling Nailers)

CINCINNATI, OH- Friday night's game between the Wheeling Nailers and Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center came down to one shot. Unfortunately, that shot went Cincinnati's way on a third period power play. Zach Berzolla delivered the 2-1 win for the Cyclones with 11:09 to go in the contest. Jarrett Lee netted the lone goal for Wheeling, while Taylor Gauthier and Talyn Boyko were both stellar between the pipes.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first 27 minutes of play, as defense and goaltending put forth strong efforts. The deadlock was broken at the 7:32 mark of the middle frame. Cincinnati blocked a clearing attempt by the Nailers, and eventually had Patrick Polino tee up Zack Andrusiak, who blasted in a one-timer from the outer edge of the right circle. Wheeling responded with 3:41 remaining. Although the Nailers came up empty on a power play, they kept the offensive zone pressure going. Justin Lee drilled a one-timer on goal from the center point, which created a rebound for Jarrett Lee to flip into the top of the twine.

With 11:09 to go in the third, the Cyclones capitalized on just their second power play of the night to take the lead. Nick Isaacson scraped the puck off of the left corner wall and delivered a pass into the circle, where Zach Berzolla threaded in a wrist shot. Wheeling recorded five of its six shots in the third period after falling behind, but was unable to comeback, as Cincinnati held on for the 2-1 win.

Talyn Boyko returned to the crease to collect the victory for the Cyclones, as he made 26 saves on 27 shots. Taylor Gauthier stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in the defeat for the Nailers.

The Nailers will travel to Fort Wayne, where they will face the Komets on Saturday at 7:35. Wheeling will return home on Sunday afternoon for a 4:10 tilt against Cincinnati. That will be Faith & Family Night, which will feature a pregame faith presentation with players. One lucky fan will also win a free TV courtesy of Walmart, fans can skate with even-numbered players after the game, and $2 sundaes will be available for kids at Flurry's. The next Big Six Promotional Game is Wizards & Wands on Saturday, March 23rd. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.