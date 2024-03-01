Royals Explode In 6-1 Win Over Thunder

READING - Ryan Smith scored his 22nd goal of the season, but it wasn't enough as the Adirondack Thunder were defeated by the Reading Royals on Friday night, 6-1, in front of 3,947 at Santander Arena.

Ryan Smith scored just 1:32 into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead on the first shot of the game. Dominiks Marcinkevics set up Smith at the top of the slot and his one timer sailed over the shoulder of goaltender Nolan Maier for his 22nd of the year. Marcinkevics and Ryan Wheeler collected the assists and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into intermission.

Late in the second period, the Royals tied the game at one. After the Thunder couldn't clear the puck out of the defensive zone, Joseph Nardi sent a shot by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur through traffic to even the score 1-1. The goal was Nardi's 12th of the year with Devon Paliani collecting the lone assist at 16:22 of the second. The game went to the third period tied.

Reading rattled off five goals in the third period. Devon Paliani scored the eventual game winner at 9:01 of the final frame to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The goal was his 12th of the year with assists from Jake Smith and Mason Millman.

Justin Michaelian, Ryan Cox (2) and Shane Sellar added goals in the third period in the 6-1 victory. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 29 shots in the loss and Nolan Maier denied 22 for the win.

