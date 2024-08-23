Oilers Add High-Scoring European Pro Product Carter Popoff

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday the signing of forward Carter Popoff

Popoff, 29, comes to the Oilers after leading German side Deggendorfer SC with 57 points (25g, 32a) in 48 games last season.

Popoff had similar success in 2022-23, notching 61 points (20g, 41a) in just 35 Oberliga games representing EHF Passau Black Hawks. The 5'9, 179 lbs. forward turned pro in 2021-22 with Neuilly-sur-Marne in France's second division, producing 34 points (11g, 23a) in 26 appearances.

"Carter is an older rookie after getting his feet wet in Europe the last few years," head coach Rob Murray said. "He's decided to give the ECHL a go. He's a proven scorer in both the WHL and in Canadian college. He is a smaller, but very skiler player, who's not afraid to go to the dirty areas. We are hoping he can continue his scoring success with us."

Prior to turning pro, the Richmond, British Columbia native stayed in-province for junior hockey, netting 179 points (64g, 115a) in 273 WHL games as a Vancouver Giant. Popoff's best season came in 2013-14, producing a team-leading 64 points points (13g, 51a) on a Giants' squad stocked with future pros.

Continuing in British Columbia, Popoff finished his amateur career with the University of British Columbia, compiling 57 points (18g, 39a) in 110 USports' contests with the Thunderbirds. The right-handed forward led UBC with 21 points (5g, 16a) in 2018-19, with the program making the postseason in all four of Popoff's seasons.

Popoff joins officially announced signings Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen, Austin Albrecht, Josh Nelson and Serron Noel for the 2024-25 season.

The Oilers take on the Wichita Thunder for a preseason battle at the WeStreet Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 12. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m., and the game is the first professional contest at the Oilers' new practice facility.

Tulsa hosts the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center to kick off the regular season, starting at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

