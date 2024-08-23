A&S Culinary Concepts Returns as Partner of the Gladiators
August 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has brought A&S Culinary Concepts back as an official partner for the 2024-25 season.
"A&S Culinary Concepts are proud to be back with our favorite team," Owner Andrew Traub said. "We can't wait for the 2024-25 season to begin, and to continue as caterers of the Atlanta Gladiators."
A proud partner of the Gladiators for several years, A&S Culinary Concepts consistently helps to feed our team during training camp and the regular season. The partnership originated through a mutual appreciation of elements that drive both sports and cuisine, which include dedication, creativity, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional experience.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming A&S Culinary back to the Gladiators family for another year," Executive Vice President Jared Youngman said. "Our team very much values the excellent service and food that A&S provides for our players."
