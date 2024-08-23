Avery Winslow Re-Signs with Solar Bears
August 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the Hockey Club has agreed to terms with defenseman Avery Winslow on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.
Winslow, 21, enters his second ECHL season and first full season with the Solar Bears. The St. Pete Beach, Florida native was acquired in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers in December of 2023. In 36 regular season games between the Nailers and Solar Bears, the 6-foot, 180-pound rearguard tallied seven points (1g-6a) with eight penalty minutes.
Prior to his professional career, Winslow played in three Ontario Hockey League seasons with the North Bay Battalion and London Knights. He appeared in 179 games scoring 53 points (10g-43a). Winslow was an alternate captain of the Battalion in his final two seasons (2021-23).
Winslow attended Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp as a free agent invite in the summer of 2021.
Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:
Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk
Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow
Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel
Avery Winslow and Head Coach Matt Carkner pose for photos with first year season ticket members at an exclusive event Thursday night at Ivanhoe Park Lager House to announce the signing of the second-year defenseman.
