Ghost Pirates Sign Will Riedell

August 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Friday the team has signed defenseman Will Riedell to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Riedell, 27, split time between the Rapid City Rush and the AHL's Calgary Wranglers last year, appearing in 48 total games and recording 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). The Greensboro, NC, native suited up in 15 contests for the Ghost Pirates in 2022-23, registering four assists. Riedell signed a PTO with the San Jose Barracuda in December of 2022, earning an AHL contract in February of 2023.

"Will is a leader," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal said. "He's somebody that can help out some of the younger defensemen on our team both on and off the ice. He's going to be counted on to show the way and be a pro. Will defends very hard and that's something that we need in this division."

Before turning pro at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, Riedell played five years collegiately. He spent the first four seasons at Lake Superior State University and served as the captain at Ohio State University during his graduate year. In total, Riedell skated in 171 NCAA games, potting 20 goals and adding 41 assists.

