Royals Sign Forward Lou-Félix Denis for 2024-25 Season

August 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Lou-Félix Denis has signed with the club for the 2024-25 season.

Denis, 21, signs his first professional contract with Reading following three seasons of junior hockey in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Halifax Mooseheads. Between both teams last season, the Farnham, Quebec native registered 62 points (28g-34a), 82 penalty minutes and a -13 rating in 65 games.

"I heard Royals fans are the best in the league" Denis stated. "I can't wait to see them in October."

"Lou embodies everything we are trying to build this year," Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley stated. "Watching Lou in juniors, he is very good positionally anywhere he was on the ice which for me is a huge bonus. He is smart, physical, can play anywhere in the lineup, and is going to bring youth to our roster. Lou's versatility is what drew me to him and the assets he provides on the ice, being able to play in any position, is where he is going to be utilized. For us, it's going to be a matter of teaching him the pro game and helping him get adjusted to the pro level. Thankfully we have (Yvan) Mongo, Todd (Skirving) and a couple other French players as well to help provide that. I am excited to see what he can do joining us in Reading."

The 5'10", 172-pound, right-shot forward totaled 113 points (47g-66a), 182 penalty minutes and a -24 rating in 197 QMJHL career games between the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (2019-20), Shawinigan Cataractes (2021-24) and Halifax Mooseheads (2023-24). Denis added eight points (4g-4a), 25 penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 25 QMJHL playoff career games. He hoisted the President's Cup with Shawinigan in the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs (now titled the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs, respectively) and appeared in four Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs games for Halifax last season.

Additionally, Denis played parts of three seasons in the Quebec M18 AAA Developmental League (QMAAA) for the Magog Cantonniers. He was named an alternate captain for Magog for the 2020-21 season and registered 21 points (6g-15a), 28 penalty minutes and a +2 rating across 40 QMAAA career games.

Royals 2024-25 roster (14):

Forwards (10): Travis Broughman, Brock Caufield, Lou-Félix Denis, Dominiks Marcinkevics, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo, Noah Prokop, Shane Sellar, Todd Skirving, Noah Welsh

Defensemen (3): Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Tony Malinowski

Goaltender (1): Vinnie Purpura

