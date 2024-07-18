Philadelphia Union Acquire Forward Sam Adeniran

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced they have acquired forward Sam Adeniran from St. Louis SC through 2024, in exchange for a guaranteed $150,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). St. Louis City SC can also receive up to an additional guaranteed $300,000 ($200,000 in 2025 and $100,000 in 2026) if certain performance incentives are met.

"Sam is a domestic player who is eligible to start with club and be a reinforcement to our striker unit effective immediately," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "He's a strong player whose physical presence has shown to be effective up top, and we look forward to integrating him with the team quickly."

Adeniran, 25, joins Philadelphia from MLS Western Conference side St. Louis City SC, where he scored 10 goals in 35 appearances (15 starts). In 2021, Adeniran joined MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance where he scored 13 goals in 30 appearances, that earned him a spot with MLS side Seattle Sounders FC, winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup in 2021. Prior to playing in the states, he began his career in Spain with Leganés B, followed by a loan with Guadalajara, where he netted seven goals in 14 matches. Adeniran then had a brief stint with Castellón on loan before moving to Germany, playing for Kickers Emden and scoring six goals in 13 appearances, and Atlas Delmenhorst, where he added two goals in seven matches.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquires forward Sam Adeniran on July 18, 2024, from St. Louis City SC through the remainder of 2024 in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money. St. Louis can also receive up to an additional $300,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved.

Name: Sam Adeniran

Position: Forward

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 201 lbs

Born: September 30, 1998

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Citizenship: United States, Nigeria

Acquired: Philadelphia Union acquire forward Sam Adeniran from St. Louis City SC on July 18, 2024.

