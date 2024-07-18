Columbus Crew Draws Charlotte FC. 1-1

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew tied 1-1 against Charlotte FC in tonight's home match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Black & Gold have 43 points through their first 22 matches of the season, the most in Club history through that span.

Columbus holds a league-best 20 goals allowed through 22 matches played, tied with the 2020 season for fewest goals allowed by the Crew though 22 matches in Club history.

The Crew recorded a 69 percentage of possession in tonight's match, the 20th consecutive MLS match earning more possession than their opponent.

The Crew hold an unbeaten MLS record (10-0-1) when scoring first this year, bolstered by a 6-0-1 record at home when finding the net first.

Forward Cucho Hernández scored the opening goal in the 31st minute of the match.

Cucho ranks sixth in Club history with 48 goals.

The Colombian is now tied for seventh in most Crew MLS regular season goals in Club history with 38 (Justin Meram, Lucas Zelarayán).

Cucho is averaging 1.0 goal contributions per match with the Crew in regular season play (60 matches, 38 goals, 22 assists). He became the first player in Club history to register 60 goal contributions over a three-year span despite only playing one full season with the Club (2023) after joining Columbus as a Designated player on June 21, 2022.

Hernández earned his team-best 13th goal of the season and 14th across all competitions.

Cucho has recorded 32 goal contributions (23 goals, nine assists) in his past 25 MLS regular season matches and at least one goal contribution in eight consecutive MLS matches.

Cucho has registered 30 goals and 39 goal contributions (10 assists) in his last 37 appearances across all competitions.

Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe made his 391st start tonight, matching Toronto FC Goalkeeper Sean Johnson for the eighth-most MLS regular season starts in league history.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen made his first MLS start after making his debut with the Crew against Real Salt Lake (April 13).

Tonight, Hagen recorded four saves, 36 accurate passes (90 percent passing accuracy) and nine recoveries.

Tonight's attendance of 20,793 marked the 28th consecutive MLS sellout at Lower.com Field, including postseason. All 11 MLS home matches at Lower.com Field have been sellouts this year.

The Black & Gold play Atlanta United on the road on Saturday, July 20 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Atlanta United

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, July 20 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

