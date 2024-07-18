Houston Dynamo FC Score Late Goal to Earn Three Road Points at San Jose

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Houston Dynamo FC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on the road tonight behind a late goal from defender Daniel Steres.

The Dynamo have only lost once in their last nine matches, while scoring 18 goals over that stretch. Additionally, Houston recorded their fifth clean sheet of the season tonight and did not give up a shot on goal to the Earthquakes.

The Dynamo took the lead in the 86th minute when forward McKinze Gaines laid the ball off to forward Amine Bassi, who crossed the ball to the middle of the box where defender Daniel Steres fired the ball into the net on the volley. The goal marked the California native's first of the season, while the play marked Bassi's seventh assist.

Houston's first attempt on goal came in the fifth minute when midfielder Adalberto Coco Carrasquilla headed on a free kick delivery from captain Héctor Herrera. Defender Erik Sviatchenko's head guided the ball on target but was not able to beat goalkeeper Jacob Jackson.

Carrasquilla managed a shot on goal in the 14th minute, turning quickly on the edge of the box to create space, but Jackson was again positioned to stop the attempt in the bottom left corner.

Houston had a dangerous chance in the 19th minute after a corner delivery from Herrera eventually made it to forward Sebas Ferreira, who jumped to meet the ball, but his attempt went just wide of the near post.

Carrasquilla threaded a ball to forward Aliyu Ibrahim on a break in the 26th minute, but the forward's shot was blocked by a sliding Earthquakes defender. Seconds later, defender Griffin Dorsey ran into the right side of the box and fired a shot from a tight angle, but Jackson was down at the near post to quell the danger.

Ibrahim took his chances from outside of the box in the 40th minute, but Jackson was able to corral the danger into his chest.

San Jose thought they were awarded a penalty kick in the 50th minute on a challenge between defender Micael and Cristian Espinoza in the box, however, VAR official Kevin Stott recommended a review and referee Natalie Simon overturned her original decision.

Herrera fired a strong ball from outside of the box in the 66th minute that had pace, but Jack managed to stay in front of the shot to keep the score level.

Carrasquilla backheeled the ball to Dorsey in the box in the 74th minute, but the defender's attempt carried just over the crossbar.

Houston then faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Saturday, July 20, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT before beginning Leagues Cup play next week. The Dynamo host LIGA MX side Atlas FC on July 27 and MLS side Real Salt Lake on August 5 in Leagues Cup Group Stage play.

