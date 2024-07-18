Visitors Score Goal in 86th Minute to Break Deadlock; Quakes Look Ahead to Saturday Road Match vs. Minnesota United FC

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes were defeated by the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Wednesday night at PayPal Park.

After a scoreless first half, both teams began to settle in. In the 50th minute, Quakes forward Cristian Espinoza appeared to have drawn a penalty kick after locking legs with Houston defender Micael dos Santos in the box, but video review called it back. The Dynamo went on the attack with several threatening chances, but San Jose goalkeeper Jacob Jackson and the Quakes' back line rebuffed 21 consecutive shots. However, in the 86th minute, Amine Bassi and Daniel Steres connected for the visitors' go-ahead goal.

The Quakes will now travel to St. Paul, Minnesota, to take on Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 20. Kickoff from Allianz Field is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

As of tonight's final whistle, San Jose's record now stands at 4-18-2 (14th in West; 14 pts), while the Houston Dynamo goes to 9-7-7 (8th in West; 34 pts).

San Jose is now 10-19-4 (41 GF, 53 GA) in the all-time series against Houston and 8-6-3 at home (24 GF, 18 GA).

Tonight's match marked Quakes midfielder and team captain Jackson Yueill's 200th MLS appearance since joining the club as an MLS SuperDraft first-round pick out of UCLA back in 2017 (6th overall).

Additionally, Quakes forwards Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse started Wednesday's match, extending their MLS-leading active consecutive games played streaks to 98 and 97, respectively.

Espinoza remains only one goal contribution away from 100 for the Earthquakes (31g/68a). Only Chris Wondolowski's 207 (167g/40a) and Ronald Cerritos' 108 (61g/47a) are higher totals among San Jose players, past or present. Quakes assistant coach Steve Ralston had 115 goal contributions (42g/73a) for the New England Revolution during his playing days.

Former Quakes goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell (2016-20) and midfielder Jan Greguš (2022) were unused substitutes for Houston.

MATCH INFORMATION

San Jose Earthquakes 0-1 Houston Dynamo

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 72°F Sunny

Match Officials:

Referee: Natalie Simon

AR1: Meghan Mullen

AR2: Kali Smith

4th Official: Joe Dickerson

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Scoring Summary:

HOU (0-1) - Daniel Steres (Amine Bassi, McKinze Gaines) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

HOU - Amine Bassi (caution) 15'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Jacob Jackson; Paul Marie, Rodrigues, Daniel Munie (Tanner Beason 46'), Benji Kikanović; Carlos Gruezo (Tommy Thompson 89'), Jackson Yueill (Alfredo Morales 68'), Hernán López (Jack Skahan 68'); Amahl Pellegrino (Will Richmond 89'), Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse (Preston Judd 83').

Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough (GK), Michael Baldisimo, Oscar Verhoeven.

POSS.: 42.2%; SHOTS: 8; SOG: 0; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 6; FOULS: 15; xG: 0.8

HOUSTON DYNAMO: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Griffin Dorsey (Daniel Steres 75'), Erik Sviatchenko, Micael dos Santos; Artur, Amine Bassi, Héctor Herrera, Ibrahim Aliyu (McKinze Gaines 75'), Coco Carrasquilla; Sebastián Ferreira (Sebastian Kowalczyk 83').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Tarbell (GK), Latif Blessing, Jan Greguš, Gabe Segal, Brad Smith.

POSS.: 57.8%; SHOTS: 22; SOG: 7; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 5; SAVES: 0; FOULS: 14; xG: 1.5

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On tonight's game overall:

"It was a pretty even game. I thought the guys came out, connected passes, created some chances, defended really well. We played a team that prides themselves on keeping the ball, with really close central combinations. I thought we limited a lot of their chances. Unfortunately, they scored late in the game and that was it."

On the team's performance in attack:

"I felt like we missed some passes that would have created some really big chances on goal. I think it was more of that than the actual chances on goal. So just a few sloppy chances that would have created something. ... We did create a little bit, but it's got to be better."

On trying to keep the team fresh with a third game this week on Saturday:

"We have three games in a week, so you want to focus on every game, but it's a heavy week. So keeping guys fresh for the next game as well is a challenge. You're definitely trying to win the game, and I think the subs that came on did a good job, and I think we'll be fresh enough for Minnesota to field a really strong lineup."

On the defense's improvement during the homestand:

"I think defensively it's been better, but now we got to get the attack going. It's always that fine line. Going back into a back four, I thought we would create more tonight. But it's just a matter of every player buying in defensively, being compact, tucking in, winning your tackles. It's the small details. If you do that as a collective, you start seeing results."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER BENJI KIKANOVIĆ

On the team's effort tonight:

"I thought the energy and the fight was pretty good this game, compared to our usual. So obviously, I think I should have had a goal. And we maybe had a couple other chances to put a goal away, and maybe it's different. But I think if we come with that fight and intensity, and just a little bit of extra grit, I think we'll be OK at Minnesota."

On playing right back:

"I mean, as you can see, we're kind of experimenting a little bit with wingbacks. And then we went back to a four[-defender] back line. So just little tweaks like that. I don't really think it's too big of a change. Obviously, you have me playing there, which I don't normally play there. But I try my best for the team wherever they put me. I'm actually going to work. But, in terms of that, I think the coaching staff does a good job in terms of just preparation, especially Ian. He's a smart coach, and he knows what he's doing."

On the team's defense improving of late:

"Everyone in the back, we try to do our best that we can. So it's not just me and whoever else, it's just, it's a team effort. So, you got to put everyone in the category. But I do think that if we could tighten up the back, which I feel like we have been in the past couple games, but we just got to put the chances away. So I feel like if we put our chances away, then it's a different game. But if we don't, then it's tough to win if you don't score. Obviously, not giving up goals is nice, but you got to score to win."

On the importance of winning second balls:

"There are a few plays where we kind of won the second ball and almost got something from it. But that's kind of the strategy behind lumping forward, have me fight for the first one and get that knocked down, which we haven't been doing too good of a job. Today was better. Last game, we didn't win many second balls. But today was a little bit better. So hopefully, we can keep improving."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.