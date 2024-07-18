New England Revolution Foundation and Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) Team up for Pop-Up Market Before Match on July 20

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Foundation and Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) have partnered to bring 12 women-of-color-owned local businesses to a Pop-Up Market in the Revolution Fan Zone before the club's annual Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. on Saturday, July 20 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET. As the market closes in the plaza, the Revolution will then take on FC Dallas in Major League Soccer (MLS) action at Gillette Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET).

Founded in 2019, WOCE supports women of color entrepreneurs with the goal to expand and build multicultural female-owned businesses. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing mentorship, programming, peer support, technical assistance, and curated access to potential customers, partners, and investors in Massachusetts. WOCE onboards up to 15 entrepreneurs annually, and growing, maximizing the long-term success of women of color entrepreneurs. To donate, get involved, or learn more about WOCE, visit woce.us.

"We are excited to host WOCE and a dozen of their talented entrepreneurs at the Revolution's Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. this Saturday, putting an important spotlight on the crucial work they do to uplift women-owned small businesses in our community," Revolution President Brian Bilello said. "Ever since our players selected WOCE as a recipient of a grant nearly two years ago, the Revolution have been proud to help provide a platform for these local entrepreneurs to continue expanding and growing. We encourage all of the Revolution fans heading to Gillette Stadium on Saturday to stop by the Fan Zone to help us support these local businesses."

The New England Revolution Foundation and WOCE began their relationship in October 2022, when WOCE was selected as the beneficiary of a $20,000 grant from the team's players through the Revolution Players Collaborative Fund, a central part of the company's C.H.A.N.G.E. platform, which is dedicated to combatting inequity and promoting social justice. WOCE was chosen by a coalition of Revolution players, including members of Black Players for Change, which consists of over 170 Black MLS players, coaches, and staff, who are committed to bridge the racial equality gap in society. To date, the Revolution Players Collaborative Fund has donated more than $250,000 to local grassroots organizations.

"We are grateful to the Revolution's C.H.A.N.G.E. platform, the New England Revolution Foundation, and the Revolution Players Collaborative Fund for their steadfast commitment to racial and gender equity and to WOCE and the women of color entrepreneurs that we support," said WOCE Co-Founder and Executive Director Anuradha Yadav. "The Revolution continue to champion women of color entrepreneurs with meaningful partnerships and opportunities, including the Pop-Up Market in the Fan Zone. The market elevates our entrepreneurs, ensuring important visibility and growth for continued success."

In addition to the WOCE Pop-up Market, Saturday's Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. will feature a variety of elements in and around the stadium related to the club's social justice and equity initiatives. The match-worn jerseys and corner flags will feature a special patch, designed by Portland, Maine-based artist Eamon White, and will be auctioned off after the match, with all proceeds benefiting WOCE. Before kickoff, the Revolution will also recognize Ellie Axe, Director of Story Starters, as the Hero of the Match. The pregame Fan Zone will also feature activations by fellow Players Collaborative Fund recipient InnerCity Weightlifting, and African Community Education.

In January of this year, the Revolution's C.H.A.N.G.E. platform kicked off the fourth annual "Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E." fundraiser, celebrating New England's Black history. Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E. has raised over $70,000 to date for the purchase of new soccer equipment and to support hours of youth-oriented programming at multiple locations throughout the region. To date, Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E. has hosted 20 soccer free clinics serving more than 500 youth participants at Boston Centers for Youth and Families locations.

Women of Color-Owned Business Spotlight: Here is a closer look at the local businesses slated to participate in the WOCE Pop-Up Market in the Revolution Fan Zone on Saturday, July 20 (4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET):

360ed - 360ed pioneers accessible Augmented Reality tools for K-12 digital learning, transforming ESL and science education globally. Their solutions support teachers, cater to low-cost devices, reshaping education with innovative technology.

Discover Vegans - Owner Sabrina Vixama founded Discover Vegans, home of the vegan patty, producing vegan comfort food with Haitian roots. Discover Vegans promotes healthy eating, educating the younger generation about what they're feeding their bodies.

Emmaty - Emmaty focuses on comprehensive energy efficiency, renewable energy, and cyber-physical solutions. They work with public organizations and private enterprises to develop strategies and initiatives for building a sustainable future through innovative engineering and effective project execution, enhancing the resilience, security, and reliability of energy systems.

IK Eco Jewelry - IK Eco Jewelry offers a sophisticated selection of handmade pieces made from eco-friendly resources. The line includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings. All pieces are created by Brazilian artisans using sustainable materials.

Kay's Curries - Kay's Curries offers authentic Indian meal kits for easy, delicious, and healthy cooking in 15-20 minutes. Just add water!

Love Balungi - Love Balungi is a natural beauty company creating a range of products that are gentle on sensitive skin. By valuing sustainable products and affordable prices, Love Balungi produces beauty care to align with your values and budget.

LymeLyfe Juices - LymeLyfe Juices provides nutritious juice options for busy individuals who want to take charge of their well-being with a healthy, vibrant lifestyle.

Madhrasi - Made in Boston by a chef from South India, Madhrasi brews authentic South Indian chai, delivering warmth and flavor from the roots of India.

Nine Winters- Nine Winters is a bakery combining traditional Korean flavors and ingredients with American style pastries, demonstrating Korean cuisine with a taste of Massachusetts.

Red Dress Events - Red Dress Events designs and produces events with versatile and flexible customer service, from weddings, to travel, to private affairs, to large-scale corporate events.

Unique Café - Unique Café is a Jamaican-American café offering authentic food, natural juices, smoothies and more.

Vibrant Beauty Salon - Vibrant Beauty Salon hosts luxury kids spa parties on the go, offering high-quality services in a clean and comfortable atmosphere - one of only two nail salons in Boston with the highest "Clean & Green" rating!

