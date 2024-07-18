St. Louis CITY SC Trades Forward Sam Adeniran to Philadelphia Union
July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC acquired $150,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for forward Sam Adeniran. CITY SC could acquire up to an additional $300,000 in GAM ($200,000 in 2025 and $100,000 in 2026) if certain performance-based incentives are achieved.
"We thank Sam for all of his contributions while at St. Louis CITY SC," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "We wish him nothing but the best in his career ahead."
Adeniran had career-best season when he arrived at St. Louis in 2023. He had career-best MLS numbers in goals (10), games started (11), games played (18) and minutes played (950). Adeniran has tallied two goals and one assist through 17 games in 2024.
General Allocation Money (GAM) can be used to "buy down" a player's Salary Budget Charge as part of managing a club's roster, including buying down a Salary Budget Charge below the 2024 league maximum of $683,750. GAM can also be applied in the following circumstances:
To sign players new to MLS (that is, a player who did not play in MLS during the previous season).
To re-sign an existing MLS player.
To offset acquisition costs (loan and transfer fees).
In connection with the extension of a player's contract for the second year provided the player was new to MLS in the immediately prior year.
To reduce a player's Salary Budget Charge to the lesser of 50% of the Salary Budget Charge or $150,000.
St. Louis CITY SC (4-10-10, 22 pts) heads to Children's Mercy Park on Saturday to face Sporting KC for the second of three matches this season. All St. Louis matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
