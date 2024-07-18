D.C. United Acquire $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Toronto FC

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have acquired $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC in exchange for Discovery Priority Rights for defender Henry Wingo.

Transaction: D.C. United Acquire $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Toronto FC in Exchange for Discovery Priority Rights for Defender Henry Wingo.

