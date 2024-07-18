A $3 Million Donation from New York City FC to Randall's Island Park Alliance Will Bring Professional Soccer to Icahn Stadium

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC announced a partnership today with the Randall's Island Park Alliance (RIPA), which will see New York City FC II's team play several of their home games at Icahn Stadium, on Randall's Island. As part of the partnership, New York City FC has donated $3 million for the refurbishment of the stadium, developing it into a state-of-the-art soccer facility while maintaining its use as an athletics venue for world-class track and field events.

The 5,000-seat stadium will provide New York City FC's II team with an additional home stadium in the heart of New York City, just minutes away from East Harlem, the South Bronx, and Queens. In addition to hosting games at Icahn Stadium, the team will continue to play several home fixtures at St. John's University's Belson Stadium in Queens, maintaining its longstanding relationship with the school.

"Randall's Island has one of the most vibrant soccer communities, and this partnership with New York City FC only serves to make that distinction even stronger," said Deborah Maher, President of Randall's Island Park Alliance. "Not only are we the home of some of the finest youth and adult competition across the five boroughs, but we now welcome NYCFC II's to Icahn Stadium to join our world-class track and field community at their historic home. The new soccer pitch donated by New York City FC, thanks to their $3 million grant, will elevate the soccer experience for thousands of New Yorkers while also allowing us to host top-flight competition in other sports all year round. We're excited to work with New York City FC for years to come."

"For more than a decade our club has been committed to developing the next generation of soccer talent across the five boroughs and we're proud that some of those players are now the heartbeat of New York City FC II. It's incredible that they'll have the chance to play some of their home games at Icahn Stadium, with the skyline of the city as the backdrop," said New York City FC Chief Operating Officer Jennifer O'Sullivan. "We're so grateful to St. John's University for providing New York City FC II with a home over the past few years. We're thrilled to continue that partnership with a significant number of league games still being played at Belson Stadium, in addition to beginning this exciting new chapter with the Randall's Island Park Alliance."

The refurbished Icahn Stadium has been equipped with a Kentucky bluegrass soccer field. The $3 million donation has gone toward developing the stadium's drainage and irrigation systems, as well as shifting and upgrading the long jump and triple jump facilities, in order to make room for a regulation size soccer field.

"We are deeply grateful for New York City FC's generous $3 million donation towards the refurbishment of Icahn Stadium, which represents a transformative investment in our city's living infrastructure," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. "This state-of-the-art facility signifies our commitment to athletics and community engagement while ensuring that Randall's Island Park remains a vibrant hub for recreational activities and special events. Working in partnership with NYCFC and RIPA, this investment exemplifies the positive impact of collaboration in fostering a healthier and more connected New York City."

"The new professional sized soccer field at Icahn Stadium will allow fans from across the boroughs to enjoy top-tier sporting events right on Randall's Island," said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. "With the help of New York City FC's $3 million donation, Icahn Stadium will be able to expand its public sports offerings to the communities it serves, continuing to establish the park as a sports and entertainment hub. We commend RIPA and New York City FC on their incredible partnership that will enhance the lives of sports enthusiasts and players across the boroughs for years to come."

"Queens is proud of its growing partnership with New York City FC, which will call The World's Borough home in just a few seasons upon the opening of its new, all-electric stadium at Willets Point. We're also proud of NYCFC's commitment to uplifting our city's sports scene, as seen by its generous $3 million donation to overhaul Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "I look forward to working with NYCFC in the coming years on further efforts to continue that commitment here in Queens, like its partnership with St. John's University, and across the five boroughs."

"New York City FC's investment in the Icahn Stadium is a win for our Bronx residents," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Our community has long treasured Randall's Island as a recreational haven, and now Icahn Stadium's upgrade ensures even better facilities for our families. This project opens up exciting new opportunities for Bronx athletes and sports enthusiasts of all ages."

"Professional soccer is growing nationally, and I'm excited to see New York and New York City FC at the forefront of expansion of the sport here in the U.S.," said Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). "Congratulations to the Randall's Island Park Alliance and NYCFC on the installation of the new soccer field at Icahn Stadium, and I look forward to the exciting opportunities and benefits this new facility will bring to our community."

"New York City FC's generous donation to build a new soccer pitch at Icahn Stadium is a huge milestone for athletes and sports enthusiasts in the community," said NY State Senator Jose M. Serrano. "I'm proud to celebrate this important investment in my district, and I congratulate Randall's Island Park Alliance and New York FC on their monumental partnership."

"I want to thank New York City FC for their $3 million investment towards the revitalization of Icahn Stadium in my district," said City Council Member Diana Ayala. "With this generous gift, New York City FC has transformed Icahn Stadium into a state-of-the-art facility that serves soccer fans, track and field athletes, and other sports that can now be played at this facility. I look forward to seeing this partnership between Randall's Island Park Alliance and New York City FC serve the people of my community."

"We're thrilled about the upgraded facilities at Icahn Stadium," said Xavier Santiago, Board Chair for Manhattan Community Board 11. "As a former goalkeeper in my younger days, we can't wait to see both professional matches and local events here on Randall's Island that will benefit the community. Thanks to Randall's Island Park Alliance and New York City FC's large investment, this project will undoubtedly maintain our community's reputation as a hub for sports and recreation in New York City."

In addition to hosting New York City FC II, Icahn Stadium will also provide a soccer venue for other special events. This September, the refurbished Icahn Stadium will play host to New York City FC's Annual Local Ford Classic, which sees the New York City Police Department (NYPD) soccer team take on the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) soccer team. The game, which is sponsored by Your Local Ford Stores, raises money for the NYPD and FDNY's respective charity foundations. The refurbishment of the stadium also allows for other sports such as rugby and lacrosse to host high-profile events at the venue moving forward.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to play some of our home games at Icahn Stadium," said New York City FC II Head Coach Matt Pilkington. "Ever since New York City FC II began its journey in MLS NEXT Pro, we've demonstrated a commitment to identifying, mentoring and developing the next generation of soccer talent right here in New York City. Therefore, the chance to play our games at a stadium with the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan skylines in the backdrop is both exciting and meaningful. We look forward to creating a real home field advantage with the support of our passionate fans right in our backyard."

Randall's Island Park is operated as a public-private partnership by the New York City Parks Department and the Randall's Island Park Alliance. Icahn Stadium is the park's signature sporting venue. The facility opened in 2005, meeting International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) specifications for hosting national and international track and field events, including Olympic training and trials. As part of the current refurbishment, the stadium will maintain its use as a track and field venue, with a robust event calendar for meets and practice sessions. The stadium is flanked by covered spectator seating with views of the East River and Manhattan skyline.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.