Earthquakes Sign Defender Wilson Eisner to Contract as Homegrown Player

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Wilson Eisner to a contract as a Homegrown Player.

Eisner, 22, will join the Earthquakes' second team, The Town FC, on an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the remainder of the 2024 season before becoming an Earthquakes Homegrown Player effective Jan. 1, 2025. His MLS contract runs through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

"We are truly excited to be able to add Wilson to our roster." said Earthquakes technical director John Wolyniec. "Wilson has many qualities as a player that make him extremely versatile and give him the potential to develop into an important player for this club."

A native of Menlo Park, California, Eisner graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School before being invited to the San Jose Earthquakes' 2021 preseason camp in Santa Barbara, where he spent time training with the first team. He subsequently attended Cornell University from 2021-23, where he earned First Team All-Ivy League honors as a freshman in 2021.

"I'm extremely excited to start my professional career with the Earthquakes in the Bay Area, where I've grown up and have many friends and family members," said Eisner, who plays along the back line at both center back and right back. "It was always a goal of mine to get to the first team and I am dedicated to working hard to be the best version of myself on the field."

Wilson Eisner

Position: Defender

Age: 22 (May 3, 2002)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165 lbs.

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

College: Cornell University

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign D Wilson Eisner to a contract as a Homegrown Player.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.