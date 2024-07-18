Earthquakes Sign Defender Wilson Eisner to Contract as Homegrown Player
July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Wilson Eisner to a contract as a Homegrown Player.
Eisner, 22, will join the Earthquakes' second team, The Town FC, on an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the remainder of the 2024 season before becoming an Earthquakes Homegrown Player effective Jan. 1, 2025. His MLS contract runs through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.
"We are truly excited to be able to add Wilson to our roster." said Earthquakes technical director John Wolyniec. "Wilson has many qualities as a player that make him extremely versatile and give him the potential to develop into an important player for this club."
A native of Menlo Park, California, Eisner graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School before being invited to the San Jose Earthquakes' 2021 preseason camp in Santa Barbara, where he spent time training with the first team. He subsequently attended Cornell University from 2021-23, where he earned First Team All-Ivy League honors as a freshman in 2021.
"I'm extremely excited to start my professional career with the Earthquakes in the Bay Area, where I've grown up and have many friends and family members," said Eisner, who plays along the back line at both center back and right back. "It was always a goal of mine to get to the first team and I am dedicated to working hard to be the best version of myself on the field."
Wilson Eisner
Position: Defender
Age: 22 (May 3, 2002)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165 lbs.
Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.
College: Cornell University
Citizenship: USA
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign D Wilson Eisner to a contract as a Homegrown Player.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match Against Portland Timbers on Saturday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes Sign Defender Wilson Eisner to Contract as Homegrown Player - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Exceed 35,000 Tickets for July 27 Leagues Cup Match vs. Chivas at Levi's Stadium - San Jose Earthquakes
- Celebrating 100: Drake Callender Recounts Top Five Moments in First 100 Matches - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Acquire $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Toronto FC - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Henry Wingo - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Winger Lawrence Ennali as Largest U22 Initiative Signing in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Brayan Vera Named to Team of the Matchday - Real Salt Lake
- Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 - Chicago Fire FC
- Paul Arriola Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday - FC Dallas
- Daniel Steres Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Major League Soccer Announces Significant Roster Rule Changes - D.C. United
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Appoint Hollywood Executive Courtney Carter to Chief Revenue Officer - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Announces DIRECTV as the Club's Official Jersey Partner - San Diego FC
- Charlotte FC Unified Athlete and Partner Earn 2024 All-Star Honors - Charlotte FC
- Five Points: Character - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Endeavor Health as Naming Rights Partner of Club's New Performance Center - Chicago Fire FC
- New England Revolution Foundation and Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) Team up for Pop-Up Market Before Match on July 20 - New England Revolution
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Forward Sam Adeniran - Philadelphia Union
- A $3 Million Donation from New York City FC to Randall's Island Park Alliance Will Bring Professional Soccer to Icahn Stadium - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Trades Forward Sam Adeniran to Philadelphia Union - St. Louis City SC
- D.C. United Win 3-2 against Minnesota United FC on the Road - D.C. United
- St. Louis CITY SC Drops Road Match at Seattle Sounders FC - St. Louis City SC
- Atlanta United Draws New York City FC 2-2 - Atlanta United FC
- Columbus Crew Draws Charlotte FC. 1-1 - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Score Late Goal to Earn Three Road Points at San Jose - Houston Dynamo FC
- Minnesota United Defeated 3-2 by D.C. United - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-2 Victory Over Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Draws 1-1 at LAFC - Real Salt Lake
- Cabral, Bassett Notch Goals, Rapids Fall Short Against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Visitors Score Goal in 86th Minute to Break Deadlock; Quakes Look Ahead to Saturday Road Match vs. Minnesota United FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Plays to a 1-1 Draw with Real Salt Lake - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Continues Winning Ways with 2-0 Win Over St. Louis CITY SC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution Downed by Union, 5-1 - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Complete 2-2 Against New York Red Bulls - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Sign Defender Wilson Eisner to Contract as Homegrown Player
- Earthquakes Exceed 35,000 Tickets for July 27 Leagues Cup Match vs. Chivas at Levi's Stadium
- Visitors Score Goal in 86th Minute to Break Deadlock; Quakes Look Ahead to Saturday Road Match vs. Minnesota United FC
- Late Charge From San Jose Falls Short; Quakes Finish Homestand Wednesday Night vs. Houston Dynamo
- Earthquakes Midfielders Cruz Medina, Niko Tsakiris and Goalkeeper Emi Ochoa Called for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship