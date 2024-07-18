Real Salt Lake Draws 1-1 at LAFC

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







LOS ANGELES (Wed) - Real Salt Lake (12-4-8 / 44 points / T-2nd West) produced another impressive performance to overcome an early deficit on the road at LAFC, dominating in possession, shots and passing to claim a point from the 2022 MLS Cup champions, led by MVP candidate Denis Bouanga.

Watch / Listen to RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni and CD Brayan Vera following 1-1 road draw with LAFC on Wed., July 17, 2024

Both situated at 43 points atop the Western Conference table coming into the evening, the match kicked off as the follow-up to the Clubs' now-infamous March 2 meeting in Utah, the 3-0 RSL win dubbed "Snowmageddon" by fans for its winter wonderland aesthetic along Utah's Wasatch Front. Aside from climate, the complexion of the matchup shifted in terms of personnel as RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni fielded a half-rotated squad missing a combined 48 goal contributions from dynamic winger Andrés Gómez (11 G, 9 A) and MLS Golden Boot leader Chicho Arango (17 G, 11 A) both sidelined with suspensions.

Real Salt Lake was on the back foot from the start, conceding in the first five minutes for the second consecutive match. Regaining control following the setback, RSL equalized in the 33rd minute as Brayan Vera threw his hat in the ring for Goal of the Matchday, hitting a screaming free kick from distance to beat 2018 World Cup champion Hugo Lloris at his near post. The equalizer secured, Real Salt Lake hit the locker rooms level at BMO Stadium with the match momentum and a controlling advantage in possession, shots, passes and passing accuracy.

Coming out for the second 45, Real Salt Lake dictated play with confidence but was unable to break through for a second goal. Attacking midfielder Matt Crooks was a bright spot for the Claret-and-Cobalt, finishing tied for a match-high two key passes among a total 29 (91% accuracy). 20-year-old attacking midfielder Diego Luna finished the match leading RSL players in expected goals, registering 0.37 XG to go along with 32 passes at an 87% clip. Another inspiring sign for RSL, the second half would see the return of 2024 first-time All-Star, RSL homegrown defender Justen Glad, substituting on in the dying minutes to make his first appearance since June 1 following six matches missed due to injury.

Real Salt Lake's three-match road trip wraps up at Rocky Mountain Cup rival Colorado on Saturday, as the two teams battle for hardware in the third and final matchup of their three-game season series, entering the occasion with a win each (RSL +1 on goals). Following the rivalry showdown, Mastroeni's squad enters the All-Star break ready to recharge and begin its 2024 Leagues Cup journey with an August 1 matchup against Liga MX (Mexico) side Atlas FC at America First Field.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

LAFC - 5' - Cristian Olivera (Unassisted): Controlling possession deep in his own territory, Eduard Atuesta spotted Cristian Olivera making a run into the attacking third and launched a well-aimed through ball over the top. RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath was forced to come out of the box as Olivera outpaced the Salt Lake's defensive line, the veteran 'keeper's touch mistimed as he attempted to clear the danger, with Olivera immediately tracking it down and finishing into the open net.

RSL - 33' - Brayan Vera (Unassisted): After Alex Katranis won a central free kick 35 yards from the LAFC net, RSL arranged their set-piece posture presenting men in the box for a cross. Diego Luna and Vera both standing behind the ball, it would be Vera that approached with a long run-up to take the chance. Catching LAFC by surprise, Vera went for goal as he blasted a low, powerful shot at Lloris' near post with his preferred left foot, the thunderous strike taking a slight deflection as it whistled into the corner of the net.

NOTES FROM RSL 1 : 1 LAFC

In yet another "bounce back" performance for RSL, Pablo Mastroeni's side earned a point after Saturday's 0-3 debacle at Portland. In 125 games at the RSL helm since August, 2021, the Club has experienced consecutive losses just nine times in the Mastroeni era, with four of the nine coming after Pablo Ruiz' knee injury last August, starting with a Leagues Cup loss at LAFC

First-time All-Star, homegrown center back Justen Glad made his return to the lineup following a six-match injury absence. The appearance comes as Glad's 16th appearance of the campaign (first substitution).

Fan-favorite central defender Brayan Vera notches his first goal of the 2024 MLS season with an impressive long-distance free kick. The goal stands as Vera's third goal contribution of the year (two assists). Vera now stands at four goals in his MLS career, all with RSL since joining in 2023.

The lone point drops Real Salt Lake out of first place in the Western Conference for the first time since mid-March, neatly four months ago. The Club now sits tied for second place, alongside LAFC, two points behind LA Galaxy but with a match in hand.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Bode Hidalgo; Brayan Vera; Philip Quinton; Alex Katranis (Bryan Oviedo, 78'); Nelson Palacio; Braian Ojeda; Maikel Chang (Andrew Brody, 73'); Diego Luna; Matt Crooks (Justen Glad, 90+2); Anderson Julio (Emeka Eneli, 78')

Subs not used: Gavin Beavers, Noel Caliskan, Matthew Bell, Tommy SIlva

Los Angeles FC (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Eddie Segura; Aaron Long; Ryan Hollinghead; Omar Campos; Timothy Tillman (Kei Kamara, 17'); Ilie Sánchez; Eduard Atuesta; Cristian Olivera (Maxime Chanot, 68'); Denis Bouanga; Mateus Bogusz (David Martínez, 86')

Subs not used: Erik Dueñas; Nathan Ordaz; Abraham Romero; Thomas Musto; Tomás Ángel, Edward Berumen

Stats Summary: LAFC / RSL

Shots: 9 / 18

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 5

Fouls: 11 / 18

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Diego Luna (Caution, 8')

LAFC: Kei Kamara (Caution, 41')

LAFC: Ryan Hollingshead (Caution, 60')

RSL: Alex Katranis (Caution, 66')

RSL: Maikel Chang (Caution, 71)

RSL: Nelson Palacio (Caution, 74')

RSL: Justen Glad (Caution, 90+3)

