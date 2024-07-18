Goalkeeper Chris Brady Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27
July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 27 following his performance in Wednesday's 1-0 road win against FC Cincinnati. With the result, the Fire recorded a second straight shutout, and fourth overall shutout of the season.
Against Cincinnati, Brady recorded his 12th career clean sheet for the Fire. The Naperville, Ill., native made nine saves in the match, including a finger-tip denial in the 90+1' to prevent forward Aaron Boupendza from finding the equalizer. With the late save, Brady tied his career-high for saves in a single match. Additionally, his nine saves were the second-most for a Chicago goalkeeper against FC Cincinnati, behind Bobby Shuttleworth's 11 saves on June 23, 2021.
The victory marked the Fire's third road win against Cincinnati and the Club's second road victory of the season. With 25 points, Chicago sits two points away from the playoff line, tied on points with Atlanta United FC and one point behind D.C. United and Nashville SC who have 26 points each.
Chicago will play its second straight game on the road, and its final match before the Leagues Cup break, when it takes on Inter Miami CF for the first time this season on Saturday, July 20. Kickoff at Chase Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and transmitted locally via 890 WLS-AM (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).
