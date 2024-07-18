Sounders FC Continues Winning Ways with 2-0 Win Over St. Louis CITY SC

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (10-7-7, 34 points) extended its winning streak with a 2-0 home win over St. Louis CITY SC (4-10-10, 22 points) on Wednesday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Jonathan Bell scored his first Sounders FC goal, as the Rave Green extended their winning streak to six games across all competitions, including five consecutive home wins. Stefan Frei recorded his seventh shutout of the season and 112th of his MLS career, tying Kevin Hartman for second in league history. Brian Schmetzer's side returns to action this Saturday, July 20 with a home fixture against LAFC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, Sirius XM FC, El Rey 1360 AM)

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 37 points (10-7-7), just one point shy of fourth-place Vancouver.

Stefan Frei recorded his seventh shutout of the season and 112th of his MLS career (regular season), tying Kevin Hartman for second all-time in league history. With his next clean sheet, he would move into sole possession of second, trailing only Nick Rimando (154).

Seattle is now 4-0-0 all-time against St. Louis since CITY SC joined MLS prior to last season.

The Rave Green extend their winning streak to six games and are now unbeaten in seven (6-0-1). Sounders FC has lost just twice in its last 18 matches across all competitions (11-2-5).

Seattle has won its last five matches at Lumen Field dating back to June 15.

St. Louis's own goal in the 27th minute marked the fourth consecutive match CITY SC has recorded an own goal against Seattle, doing so in every contest between the two sides. That number extends the MLS record for most consecutive matches with an own goal against a singular opponent.

Jonathan Bell scored his first Sounders FC goal in the second half, his third career strike in MLS regular season play. The 26-year-old has started five of his six league appearances since signing with the Rave Green prior to the 2024 campaign.

Albert Rusnák recorded his team-leading 11th assist of the season on Bell's goal, tied for sixth in MLS. The Slovakian international has six assists in his last seven regular-season games.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - St. Louis CITY SC 0

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistants: Cameron Blanchard, Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 30,032

Weather: 82 degrees and mostly sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Own Goal (Tim Parker) 27'

SEA - Jonathan Bell (Albert Rusnák) 49'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

STL - Chris Durkin (caution) 4'

STL - Tomas Totland (caution) 38'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 90' + 2'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 64'); Cristian Roldan (João Paulo 74'), Obed Vargas (Danny Leyva 86'); Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú (Raúl Ruidíaz 64'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 87')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Pedro de la Vega

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 8

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 2

St. Louis CITY SC - Roman Bürki; Kyle Hiebert, Joakim Nilsson (Joshua Yaro 85'), Tim Parker, Tomas Totland; Chris Durkin, Eduard Löwen (Njabulo Blom 85'); Indiana Vassilev (MyKhi Joyner 46'), Hosei Kijima (Akil Watts 59'), John David Klein III (Jayden Reid 77'); Nökkvi Thórisson (Caden Glover 76')

Substitutes not used: Jake Nerwinski, Benjamin Lundt, Michael Wentzel

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 14

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 5

