Celebrating 100: Drake Callender Recounts Top Five Moments in First 100 Matches
July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Last night, goalkeeper Drake Callender made Club history, becoming the first player to reach the threshold of 100 matches played across all competitions for Inter Miami. The moment was five years in the making for Callender, the only remaining player from the inaugural roster from 2020. In honor of the moment, the goalkeeper recounted his personal top five moments across his first 100 matches with Inter Miami.
5. Making His 100th Appearance
The most recent of the memories, the night he made his 100th appearance is already a special one for Callender. The goalkeeper captained the side to a memorable 3-1 victory over Toronto FC, and the night continued to improve from there; following the final whistle, his teammates gathered to honor Callender - and Robert Taylor, who equalled the feat as a second-half substitute - with custom jerseys recognizing the 100 games played for Inter Miami, presented to them in front of the Club's passionate supporters.
4. Signing a New Contract in 2023
Following a breakout 2022 campaign - in which he was named a finalist for the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award - Callender's efforts were recognized with a new contract, cementing South Florida as his home.
3. Keeping a Clean Sheet in His First Win at Home
Just breaking through as the team's starting goalkeeper, Callender made progress through his first official matches in goal for Inter Miami in 2022. The culmination of that progress came on May 22, 2022 when the goalkeeper kept a memorable clean sheet with several key saves and celebrated a victory at Chase Stadium for the first time as the starter in front of the raucous home fans.
2. Signing His First Professional Contract
Callender's journey with Inter Miami began all the way back in 2019, when the goalkeeper signed his first professional contract with the Club before it had ever played a match. The moment set the stage for the years of success to come.
1. Winning the 2023 Leagues Cup Title in Nashville
Inter Miami's first title came in the summer of 2023, when the team traveled to Nashville to face the hosts in the final of the inaugural Leagues Cup. It was Callender who played the hero in the final, earning Leagues Cup Best Goalkeeper honors, and guiding the team to the dramatic victory in the penalty shootout by scoring his kick from the spot and stopping the last penalty.
