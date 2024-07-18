CF Montréal Complete 2-2 Against New York Red Bulls

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







HARRISON, New Jersey - CF Montréal overcame a one-goal deficit twice to draw 2-2 against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday evening at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls took the lead with a shot from Venezuela's Wiki Carmona in the 18th minute.

The match was interrupted at half-time for almost an hour and 45 minutes due to thunderstorms.

The Bleu-blanc-noir levelled the score in the 67th minute when Josef Martínez scored his 109th career MLS goal from a free-kick. With this goal, Martínez moved into 8th place among the league's all-time leading scorers.

The hosts regained their one-goal lead following an own goal from a corner kick.

Montreal earned a penalty two minutes later when Sean Nealis tackled Jules-Anthony Vilsaint inside the box. Martínez stepped up to the spot to score his second goal of the evening.

CF Montréal will play its next match this Saturday, July 20 when it will host its rival Toronto FC at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

MATCH NOTES:

-This delay of one hour and 44 minutes ranks as the third longest weather delay in the Club's history since 2012. The delay of one hour and 50 minutes on May 22 was recorded during a Canadian championship match.

-Samuel Piette played his 176th MLS game, tying Evan Bush for the most games played in Club history. Piette also overtook Lloyd Barker to take 8th place for minutes played in Club history.

-Josef Martínez's goals were the 10th and 11th scored by a CF Montréal substitute this season, setting a new Club record.

-Nathan Saliba earned his 30th MLS start. He became the 3rd homegrown field player, and the 5th homegrown player in any position, to reach this plateau.

-Ariel Lassiter earned his 70th MLS start.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Josef Martínez and Ariel Lassiter will be available here.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"I still want to give credit to the Red Bulls, they're a well-oiled machine who knows what they're doing and it's not easy to maneuver. We are taking more and more risks, and asking more and more responsibility from young players and players returning after long absences. I was proud of the guys tonight."

JOSEF MARTÍNEZ

"We watched a little bit of video of the first half, during the weather delay. We have to be better because we conceded the first goal but the rain helped us a little bit. They pushed a lot in the first half, they were at home so obviously they are more confident but the weather helped us a little bit and you know, it's soccer."

ARIEL LASSITER

"I think the fresh legs from Josef Martínez and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint coming on really open the game up for us. I think that all the subs today really showed that they can be playing. I think that's a really important point for us on the road, and getting a result here in New York is definitely not easy."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.