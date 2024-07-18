Houston Dynamo FC Sign Winger Lawrence Ennali as Largest U22 Initiative Signing in Club History

July 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed winger Lawrence Ennali on a full transfer from Górnik Zabrze in Poland, both clubs announced today. The deal marks the largest U22 Initiative signing in Club history for the Dynamo.

The 22-year-old is signed to a contract through 2026 with a club option through 2027. Ennali will occupy a U22 Initiative spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Lawrence was being highly recruited after his breakout season last year in Poland. Thanks to the resources provided by our owner, Ted Segal, and the first team environment created by our head coach, Ben Olsen, we were able to beat out Bundesliga clubs, Champions League clubs and clubs with more lucrative offers to sign such a promising talent," said General Manager Pat Onstad. "Lawrence is an explosive winger with the ability to change games with his quickness and aggressiveness to goal. He will help us make a push at the end of this season, and we welcome him to Houston."

In three seasons in Europe, Ennali has made 70 professional appearances (40 starts), while scoring eight goals and recording two assists. The Berlin native made his professional debut with Hannover 96 in Germany's Bundesliga in August 2021, before joining Rot-Weiss Essen on loan in Germany's third division for the 2022 season and Górnik Zabrze in Poland's first tier for the 2023 season. Ennali helped Górnik Zabrze finish sixth in the table during the most recent campaign, scoring five goals and recording one assist.

Ennali joins a Dynamo team that has competed above the MLS playoff line since the start of the 2024 season, while also advancing further in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup than any team in the Western Conference. Houston is looking to replicate their strong campaign last year under head coach Ben Olsen, which saw the team lift the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and make a run to the Western Conference Final in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

TRANSACTION : Houston Dynamo FC signed winger Lawrence Ennali on a full transfer from Górnik Zabrze in Poland through 2026 with a club option through 2027.

LAWRENCE ENNALI BIO :

NAME: Lawrence Ennali

POSITION: Winger

DATE OF BIRTH: March 7, 2002 (22)

BIRTHPLACE: Berlin, Germany

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 8 in.

WEIGHT: 125 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Górnik Zabrze

FIFA NATIONALITY: German

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.